NACHES — Toppenish held off a second-half rally to beat Naches Valley 55-53 for a SCAC road win in girls basketball Thursday night.
Bree Peters scored 19 points for the Wildcats and Alvina Meninick added 13 to help offset 25 points from Allison Uecker, including a three-point play with less than a second remaining. Toppenish will host College Place and Naches Valley will host Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
TOPPENISH — Bree Peters 19, Alvina Meninick 13, Chloe Peters 11, Zuniga 5, Whalawitsa 5, Sanchez 2, Cuevas 0, McCord 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 25, Dunbar 8, M. Kime 5, Christopherson 4, Hahn-Landis 4, St. Martin 3, Yates 2, A. Kime 2.
Toppenish=14=10=20=11=—=55
Naches Valley=16=13=20=14=—=53
---
LA SALLE 55, COLLEGE PLACE 16: At La Salle, Trista Hull scored 27 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Lightning. La Salle will host Wapato on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Neal 7, Hill 0, Christianson 0, Thompson 3, Weaver 0, Foertsch 0, Leavell 4, Long 0, Casagrande 2, Campa 0.
LA SALLE — Martin 1, Fuller 4, Sigler 4, Ashby 6, Stohr 6, Trista Hull 27, Robert 0, Standley 2, Wells 0, Price 0, Gallegos 5.
College Place=3=4=7=2=—=16
La Salle=15=11=22=7=—=55
LS highlights: Trista Hull 12 rebs, 5 blks.
---
ZILLAH 80, KIONA-BENTON 7: At Zillah, Hollie Ziegler's 18 points led the way as the Leopards moved to 5-0 heading into Saturday's trip to unbeaten Connell, which handed Wapato its first loss on Thursday, 66-40.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 2, Calderon 0, Guevara 0, Berry 3, Guevara 0, Aguilar 0, Kurtz 0, Thompson 2.
ZILLAH — Hicks 7, Hollie Ziegler 18, Flood 3, Esquivel 6, Kassy Garza 14, Nishi 0, Oliver 8, Ramos 7, Maddie Wallace 10, Bass 7.
Kiona-Benton=0=0=4=3=—=7
Zillah=28=25=15=12=—=80
Highlights: Emma Flood 6 rebs; Wallace 4 stls; Ramos 4 assts.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 62, CLE ELUM 20: At Granger, Jasmin Vasquez made eight free throws and led all scorers with 18 points for the Spartans in their season opener.
CLE ELUM — Dewitt 2, Bator 2, Kretschman 0, Sattler 3, Romig 2, Martin 2, Isotalo 5, Ellison 4, Stone 0.
GRANGER — Torres 2, Franco 3, Cassandra Herrera 12, Quinonez 8, Chavez 2, Corasco 7, Jasslyn Ramos 10, Jasmin Vasquez 18.
Cle Elum=0=10=3=7=—=20
Granger=14=20=19=9=—=62
Highlights: Bator (CE) 8 rebs.
---
MABTON 67, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 38: At Dayton, Karina Garzon's 17 points and eight steals led the Vikings, who made nine 3-pointers.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 10, Chavez 4, Galarza 2, Bonewell 8, Kierrah Roettger 13, Moreno 9, Karina Garzon 17, Becerra 0, Torres 5.
DAYTON — Forney 3, Andrews 2, Tupling 0, Barron 0, Bramer 0, Gomez 0, Benavides 20, Kilts 0, Seney 13.
Mabton=18=8=23=18=—=67
Dayton=4=13=11=10=—=38
Highlights: Roettger 5 rebs; Sanchez 6 assts, 5 stls; Garzon 8 stls; Jasmin Chavez 5 stls.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 46, POMEROY 36: At Sunnyside Christian, the Knights held Pomeroy to 10 points in the first half and improved to 5-0.
POMEROY — Caruso 6, Kowatch 11, Herres 2, Maves 16, Dixon 1.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Candanoza 8, Banks 9, T. Andringa 8, Velasquez 1, Jenna Andringa 14, Wolters 6.
Pomeroy=8=2=16=10=—=36
Sunnyside Chr.=6=22=5=13=—=46
---
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, KITTITAS 24: At Kittitas, Jenna Andringa scored 26 points and Sydney Banks hit four 3-pointers for the Knights in Wednesday's game.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Candanoza 7, Sydney Banks 14, T. Andringa 4, Velasquez 3, Jenna Andringa 26, Wolters 3
KITTITAS — Nevins 0, Ravet 7, Rose 1, Faubion 0, Nash 4, Huber 2, Fredrich 2, Nanley 8.
Sunnyside Chr.=20=12=9=16=—=57
Kittitas=8=11=4=1=—=24
Highlights: Banks (SC) 4 3p; J. Andringa (SC) 9-11 FTs.
---
BOYS
SCAC
ZILLAH 80, KIONA-BENTON 25: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 20 points to help the Leopards remain unbeaten. They'll travel to Connell on Friday.
In other games Thursday, Toppenish defeated Naches Valley 68-54, Connell edged Wapato 63-60 and College Place outlasted La Salle 56-51.
KIONA-BENTON — IIlin 1, Ortiz 0, Kintner 2, Fernandez 0, Mondragon 0, Henry 4, Craven 7, Aguilar 2, Black 3, Neer 2, Vance 4, Wilson 0.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 10, Garza 7, Perez 3, Avila 5, Favilla 0, Medrano 7, Torres 0, A. Waldman 6, Teegan Waldman 13, John 8, Santana 0, Luke Navarre 20, Juarez 1.
Kiona-Benton=8=6=2=9=—=25
Zillah=29=23=21=7=—=80
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 64, GRANGER 38: At Granger, Jett Favero hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points in the Warriors' season opener.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 0, Chafin 8, Singer 0, Joel Kelly 13, Jett Favero 23, Ja. Kelly 7, Montgomery 0, Bator 0, Ellison 13.
GRANGER — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=13=19=18=14=—=64
Granger=10=5=9=14=—=38
Highlights: Favero (CE) 5-9 3p; Jake Kelly (CE) 6 assts, 9 rebs, 5 stls.
---
MABTON 33, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 29: At Dayton, Jose Ramos scored a team-high eight points for the Vikings, who will travel to Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday.
MABTON — Rodriguez 0, Birueta 0, Vasquez 2, McCallum 5, Carreon 7, Luna 0, Zavala 4, Farias 0, Morrow 0, Alltus 0, Bahena 7, Hernandez 0, Ramos 8.
DAYTON — Van Blarcon 0, Bryan 0, Evans 9, Finney 7, Pettichord 0, Costello 7, Lendley 0, Bledsoe 6, Anderson 0.
Mabton=7-6=7=13=—=33
Dayton=11=7=4=7=—=29
Highlights: Andres Zavala 6 rebs, Andy McCallum 4 stls; Geno Bahena 4 stls.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 79, POMEROY 33: At Sunnyside Christian, Tyler Groeneweg's 25 points led four players in double figures for the Knights, who are off until Monday.
POMEROY — Frug 3, Trent Gwinn 16, Kimble 3, McGill 0, B. Mings 0, J. Mings 7, Stevers 4, Roberts 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Nate Moore 16, Justin Van Wieringen 18, Jech 3, Dash Bosma 12, B. Smeenk 0, DeBoer 0, Tyler Groeneweg 25, Roedel 5, C. Smeenk 0, Berg 0.
Pomeroy=7=9=12=5=—=33
Sunnyside Chr.=13=24=20=22=—=79
---
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 56, KITTITAS 39: At Kittitas, Nate Moore scored 21 points and Tyler Groeneweg added 19 for the Knights Wednesday night.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Nate Moore 21, Van Wieringen 7, Jech 3, Bosma 6, Tyler Groeneweg 19, Roedell 0.
KITTITAS — Cody Vandorn 11, Coles 5, Rosbach 1, Vornum 0, Towner 2, Blake Catlin 13, Hayden 7.
Sunnyside Chr.=5=20=18=13=—=56
Kittitas=9=6=6=18=—=39