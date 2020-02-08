GRANGER — White Swan's Nakoda Sampson celebrated her 16th birthday by putting on an impressive shooting display in Saturday's EWAC quarterfinals at Granger High School
The sophomore led the Cougars to 75-67 overtime win over DeSales with 25 points, drilling six 3-pointers while also grabbing 16 rebounds. Briley Bock added 11 points, seven assists and seven steals for White Swan, which will face either Dayton-Waitsburg or Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Granger.
Elsewhere in the EWAC, Kittitas lost to Burbank 76-28 and Mabton beat Walla Walla Valley 61-23. Mabton will face Burbank and Kittitas will play Walla Walla Valley on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 25 (6 3p), Andrews 3, H. Bass 6, Briley Bock 11, Scabbyrobe 5, Wolfsberger 8, Ohms 0, Vanpelt 5, Castilleja 6, Pineda 6.
DESALES — Arceo 6, Beechinor 0, Riney 0, Kenna Buratto 16, Emmalyne Jimenez 12, Hermann 0, Maddie Wahl 14, Skaarup 0, Morgan Thomas 19.
White Swan=19=24=12=18=12=—=75
DeSales=12=19=16=16=4=—=67
White Swan highlights: Sampson 8 rebs, 2 assts, 2 stls; Haley Bass 4 stls, 5 rebs; Bock 7 assts, 7 stls; Keegan Wolfsberger 9 rebs, 3 stls; Lovey Vanpelt 5 stls. 9 threes
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
CWAC
OTHELLO 49, WAPATO 47: At Quincy, Michael Martinez scored 18 points for Wapato in a play-in game for the final spot in the district tournament. Othello will play East Valley at Wapato on Monday at 7 p.m.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 7, Goudy 0, B. Campos 4, M. Alvarado 5, Michael Martinez 18, Hinojosa 7, Richardson 0, Bill 6.
OTHELLO — Acevedo 2, Flores 0, Martin Esquivel 0, Vallejo 0, Garza 3, Hollenbeck 2, Suarez 0, Quigley 2, Frank Lopez 11, George Buenrostro 17, T. Garza 0, Vasquez 0, Julian Alegria.
Wapato=9=10=19=9=—=47
Othello=7=18=10=14=—=49
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 51, DESALES 40: At Granger, White Swan recovered from a slow start to advance to the EWAC semifinals, where the Cougars will face Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Granger.
Kupkana Leavitt scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars. Teal Soaring-Eagle added 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals.
DESALES — J. Lesko 3, B. Lesko 0, Frucci 6, Lyford 5, Bobby Holtzinger 10, F. Worden 2, Chase 2, Scott 6, Miedema 1, T. Worden 5, Anhorn 0.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Sampson-Craig 9, Bass 3, Valdez 5, Kupkana Leavitt 14, S. Lewis 2, D. Lewis 4, Teal Soaring-Eagle 12, Hull 0, Villanueva 0, C. Lewis 2, Shavehead 0.
DeSales=11=14=11=4=—=40
White Swan=7=14=19=11=—=51
WS highlights: Devin Sampson-Craig 5 assts, 5 stls; Leavitt 7 rebs; Soaring Eagle 6 rebs, 3 assts, 5 stls.
---
KITTITAS 70, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 64: At Granger, Justin Hudson scored 36 points to lead the Coyotes in an EWAC quarterfinal and teammate Blake Catlin added 22.
The Coyotes advanced to a Tuesday semifinal against Walla Walla Valley, which beat Mabton 58-37. The Vikings will meet Liberty Christian for a consolation game Tuesday in Granger.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — N. Morgan 4, Grant McClure 29, C. Morgan 8, Hoey 0.
KITTITAS — Walters 2, Justin Hudson 36, Rosbach 4, Byers 4, Blake Catlin 22.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 69, TROUT LAKE 34: At Sunnyside, Cole Wagenaar scored a team-high 25 points and Tyler Groeneweg posted a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and six steals. The Knights will face Bickleton on Friday in Goldendale to start district play.
TROUT LAKE — Garcia 2, Schmid 0, Van Laar 0, Heberling 2, McNeely 0, McLaughlin 7, Norman 4, Keller 6, Day 0, Carson Lanz 13, Sharp 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 2, D. Bosma 2, Moore 8, Van Wieringen 7, Jech 5, Mendoza 4, Cole Wagenaar 25, Tyler Groeneweg 16, Roedel 0.
Trout Lake=12=6=10=6
Sunnyside Chr.=10=25=20=14
SC highlights: Groeneweg 14 rebs, 6 stls; Anthony Mendoza 5 assts, 5 stls.
---
BICKLETON 54, KLICKWOOD 35: At Bickleton, John Cardenas scored 12 points to lead the Pirates and Dakota Riggs netted 11.
KLICKWOOD — Henderson 0, Goodliffe 0, McCabe 0, Sanchey 0, Bryan 0, Bartek 4, Konner Kessinger 10, Derek Gimlin 16, McFall 3, Fink 2, Bautista 0.
BICKLETON — M. Andrews 2, Hayl. Andrews 2, Gifford 0, Hanson 4, John Cradenas 12, Andrews 0, Magana 7, Hayd. Andrews 0, Arriaga 8, Dakota Riggs 11, Mains 3.
Klickwood=9=8=14=4=—=35
Bickleton=13=15=12=14=—=54