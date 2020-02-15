ELLENSBURG, Wash. — After two upset wins vaulted Ellensburg's seventh-seeded boys into the CWAC district semifinals, the Bulldogs finally had to pump the breaks on Saturday.
That's because Selah and Noah Pepper were standing in the way.
With Pepper hitting four 3-pointers and 13 of 15 free throws, the second-seeded Vikings pulled away for a 71-51 victory at CWU's Nicholson Pavilion.
Selah had a huge advantage at the foul line, hitting 20 of 29 compared to Ellensburg's 1 of 3. Malachi Kinlow netted 10 points for the Vikings, and Pepper also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ryan Ferguson paced the Bulldogs with 19 points.
Selah (15-6) advances to next Saturday's title game at SunDome, and Ellensburg (9-14) will face East Valley (13-9) in a loser-out game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the SunDome.
ELLENSBURG — Ryan Ferguson 19, Messner 2, Holleman-Perez 8, Gibson 8, Boast 0, Fenz 4, Aiden Lewis 10, Gavin Marrs 0.
SELAH — Garza 6, Smith 0, Quigley 6, Quincy 8, Kuhn 0, Wilburn 1, J. Zambito 5, Noah Pepper 35, Requena 0, N. Zambito 0, Malachi Kinlow 10.
Ellensburg=9=18=12=12=—=51
Selah=18=22=13=18=—=71
Highlights: Pepper (S) 10 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Matthew Quincy (S) 7 rebs; Cooper Quigley (S) 5 assts.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA DISTRICT
YAKAMA TRIBAL 77, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 45: At Goldendale, Bryce Strom netted 21 points and added four rebounds and three steals as the Eagles (20-2) advanced to Thursday's title game. Bryan Strom produced 16 points for the winners.
Sunnyside Christian (12-9) will play Bickleton in Tuesday's elimination game at Goldendale.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 0, Smeenk 0, Nate Moore 11, Van Wieringen 2, Jech 0, D. Bosma 0, Wagenaar 9, Mendoza 7, Tyler Groeneweg 16, De Boer 0, Roedel 0, Jansen 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 2, Bryce Strom 21, Wahsise 14, Jones 8, Bryan Strom 16, Bennett 0, John 0, Justice Hart 12, Dawes 4, Speedis 0, Woodward 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=14=10=7=14=—=45
Yakama Tribal=23=18=18=18=—=77
Highlights: Bryce Strom 4 rebs, 3 stls; Bryan Strom 4 rebs, Hart 7 rebs.
---
BICKLETON 67, TROUT LAKE 57: At Goldendale, Christian Arriaga scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bickleton in the loser-out game.
John Cardenas had 17 points and Matthew Magana added 14 for Bickleton, which will play Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday in a loser-out game at 7:30 p.m.
BICKLETON — M. Andrews 0, Hayl. Andrews 0, Gifford 2, Hanson 0, John Cardenas 17, J. Andrews 0, Matthew Magana 14, Hayd. Andrews 2, Christian Arriaga 24, McBride 3, Riggs 5.
TROUT LAKE — David Garcia 19, Heverling 3, McNealy 2, McLaughlin 2, Norman 3, Josh Keller 14, Carson Lanz 12, Sharp 2.
Bickleton=18=15=13=21=—=67
Trout Lake=16=9=13=19=—=57
Highlights: Cardenas (B) 6 rebs, 3 stls; Arriaga (B) 8 rebs, 3 asts, 3 stls; Scott McBride (B) 5 asts; Dakota Riggs (B) 10 rebs, 6 asts.
---
GIRLS
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 72, TOPPENISH 51: At CWU, Brinley Hagemeier and Dylan Philip scored 16 points apiece and combined for 19 in the fourth quarter to finish off a 42-point second half for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
Ellensburg (21-0) moves on to the championship game and will face East Valley next Saturday at the SunDome at 7:30 p.m.
The SunDome is also hosting Tuesday's loser-out round with Toppenish (13-9) taking on Selah at 7 p.m.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 2, Bree Peters 10, Zuniga 9, Aguilera 0, Hill 0, Cloe Peters 10, Sanchez 0, Villanueva 0, Martinez 0, Kassandra Tellez 10, Whalawitsa 2, Fiander 8.
ELLENSBURG — Brinley Hagemeier 16, Dylan Philip 16, Leishman 3, Ness 0, Lyyski 0, Olivia Anderson 11, Smith 7, Kennedy-Colson 2, Whitney 3, Katie Blume 14, Hartrick 0.
Toppenish=10=10=13=18=—=51
Ellensburg=16=14=21=21=—=72
Highlights: Hagemeier (E) 7-8 FT; Toppenish 20-28 FT.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 48, CONNELL 45: At La Salle, Trista Hull's 18 points and 16 rebounds sparked the sixth-ranked Lightning to a key semifinal win over the No. 7 Eagles, whose only previous losses were to unbeaten Warden.
La Salle (17-4) advances to the championship game to face the third-ranked Cougars (22-0) next Saturday at River View.
Connell (19-3) moves into the loser-out round to face Royal on Tuesday at Wahluke.
CONNELL — Thompson 6, Maggie Smith 6, Madison Smith 27, Floyd 2, Moore 0, Freeman 0, Shattuck 0, Rodriguez 2, Booth 2, Specht 0.
LA SALLE — Goins 3, E. Lancaster 0, Martin 9, Sigler 0, Ashby 6, Stohr 4, Trista Hull 18, Newman 8, L. Lancaster 0, Klebaum 0, White 0.
Connell=9=16=7=13=—=45
La Salle=15=10=14=9=—=48
Highlights: Hull 16 rebs.
---
NACHES VALLEY 73, RIVER VIEW 43: At Naches Valley, Taylor Dunbar pitched in 21 points and Allison Uecker contributed 18 points and seven rebounds to the Rangers' season-high effort in the loser-out game.
Naches Valley (10-12) will play Zillah on Thursday at Wahluke in the next elimination round.
RIVER VIEW — Jenny Gonzalez 10, Baleria Castillo 18, Boyd 0, Contreras 1, Rogers 0, Kinzer 1, Munson 8, Clayton 5.
NACHES VALLEY — Washburn 0, St. Martin 4, Yates 2, Taylor Dunbar 21, Allison Uecker 18, Faith Hahn-Landis 14, M. Kime 0, A. Kime 5, Gunter 4, Christopherson 5.
River View=9=12=5=17=—=43
Naches Valley=24=8=16=25=—=73
Highlights: Audrey Kime 8 rebs; Uecker 7 rebs.
---
WARDEN 70, ZILLAH 52: At Warden, the Leopards were within 39-38 midway through the third quarter before the unbeaten Cougars went on a 13-0 run fueled by three consecutive 3-pointers.
Warden (22-0) advances to Saturday's championship game against La Salle at River View, and Zillah moves into the elimination round to face Naches Valley on Thursday at Wahluke.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 19, Hollie Ziegler 16, Zapien 4, Ramos 2, Wallace 8, Garza 1, Bass 2.
WARDEN — Rylee McKay 12, Jaryn Madsen 19, Kiana Rios 24, Brecka Erdmann 11, Enriquez 4.
Zillah=14=12=12=14=—=52
Warden=19=11=20=20=—=70
---
ROYAL 56, CLE ELUM 47: At Royal, Hallee Hink turned in a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors in the loser-out game. Royal will play Connell in Thursday's loser-out round at Wahluke.
CLE ELUM — Grace Terrill 14, Bator 2, Lombardi 9, Hallee Hink 15, Martin 2, Santa 5.
ROYAL — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=15=7=9=16=—=47
Royal=13=15=15=13=—=56
CE highlights: Terrill 6 rebs, 4 assts; Hink 10 rebs; Martin 8 rebs.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA DISTRICT
YAKAMA TRIBAL 53, TROUT LAKE 50: At Goldendale, Jada Liulamaga scored 26 points and Gwen Dawes chipped in 11 for the Eagles, who rallied with a 23-14 fourth quarter.
Yakama Tribal (16-6) advances to Thursday's title game and will face the winner of Tuesday's loser-out contest between Trout Lake and Sunnyside Christian, which ousted Klickwood 58-16 on Saturday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 0, Syd. Eagleheart 7, Lowe 4, San. Eagleheart 0, Eyle 3, Gwen Dawes 11, Jada Liulamaga 26, Suppah 2.
TROUT LAKE — Dean 12, Painter 8, McLaughlin 15, P. Allaway 15, J. Allaway 0, Wolterman 0.
Yakama Tribal=10=12=8=23=—=53
Trout Lake=13=11=13=14=—=50
Highlights: Liulamaga 5 rebs, 7 assts, 5 stls; Sydrah Eagleheart 5 stls; Saneah Eagleheart 5 stls; Raelynn Lowe 4 rebs, 4 stls.
---