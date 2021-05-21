Karina Hibbitt scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with four seconds left, to spark East Valley's girls to a 44-42 victory over Prosser in CWAC basketball Friday night at East Valley.
Ashlynn Sylve, whose steal led to Hibbitt's game-winner, netted 11 points for the Red Devils, who avenged a 53-51 loss at Prosser on May 8 with their fourth straight win. East Valley (4-2) will play at first-place Ellensburg (5-1) on Saturday.
Halle Wright led Prosser (4-2), which led 31-30 after three quarters, with 14 points.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Bestebreur 0, Maljaars 0, Cortes 9, Blair 0, Taylor 5, Alexis Harris 12, Halle Wright 14, Ibarra 0.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 0, Goodell 0, B. Sylve 7, Wright 3, Karina Hibbitt 16, Barry 2, Arenas 0, Gordon 5, Ashlynn Sylve 11, Alvarado 0.
Prosser=13=8=10=11=—=42
East Valley=11=9=10=14=—=44
Highlights: Malia Cortes (P) 3 3p.
---
ELLENSBURG 46, GRANDVIEW 36: At Grandview, Dylan Philip scored 14 points and Rylee Leishman added 13 for the Bulldogs, who held the Greyhounds to 11 points in the first half and took over sole possession of first place at 5-1. They'll host East Valley Saturday and Grandview will travel to Prosser on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 14, Rylee Leishman 13, Rogel 1, Anderson 3, Kennedy-Colson 1, Whitney 0, Blume 9, Hartrick 5.
GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 0, Castro 3, Natalee Trevino 18, D. Medina 3, Richey 8, Castilleja 0, Black 1, Prieto 2, Copeland, Yanetsko 0, Medina 0.
Ellensburg=6=13=19=8=—=46
Grandview=6=5=11=14=—=36
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 66, WAPATO 38: At La Salle, Trista Hull put together 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and Hayley Stohr also had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lightning, who moved to 5-1 in league.
WAPATO — Cordova 5, Kenoras 0, Hamilton 0, Marissa Estrada 11, Morales 1, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 11, Grunlose 4, Colon 0, Alvarado 6, Meninick 0.
LA SALLE — Martin 8, Fuller 6, Sigler 1, Ashby 3, Hayley Stohr 14, Trista Hull 19, Standley 4, Price 0, Wells 0, Gallegos 11.
Wapato=7=10=6=15=—=38
La Salle=15=12=18=21=—=66
Highlights: Hull 12 rebs, 5 blks; Stohr 10 rebs, 5 assts.
---
EWAC
HIGHLAND 46, WHITE SWAN 41: At Highland, Sydney Hakala had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Naomi Jimenez added 11 points as the Scotties rallied to win their season opener.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 9, Ryan 0, Rodriguez 0, M. Bass 9, Scabbyrobe 9, E. Bass 2, Wolfsberger 4, Vanpelt 8.
HIGHLAND — Alexia Gonzalez 5, Ayala 0, Naomi Jimenez 11, L. Silva 0, J. Silva 0, Monson 0, Sydney Hakala 16, Jones 7, Ash Gonzalez 0, Pulido 0, Rydberg 7.
White Swan=15=9=5=12=—=41
Highland=9=14=7=16=—=46
Highlights: Hakala (H) 10 rebs, 5 assts; Jimenez (H) 5 rebs; Rydberg (H) 8 rebs; Jones (H) 8 rebs; Nakoda Sampson (WS) 7 rebs, 3 assts; Lovey Vanpelt (WS) 5 rebs; Jovenna Scabbyrobe (WS) 6 rebs.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 44, CLE ELUM 14: At Cle Elum, the Crusaders leveled their record at 1-1 and will host Granger on Monday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Gravesen 0, A. Hull 4, Bell 9, O. Hull 9, Chloe Swanson 22, Perkins 0.
CLE ELUM — Singer 2, Dewitt 3, Bator 2, Kretschman 0, Sattler 2, Martin 1, Rainwater 4, Ellison 0.
Riverside Chr.=8=9=14=13=—=44
Cle Elum=0=6=6=2=—=14
Highlights: Swanson (RC) 12 rebs, 10 stls.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
TOUCHET 44, YAKAMA TRIBAL 42: At Touchet, G'Mewiin Mills led the Eagles with nine points and Jada Liulamaga added six points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals but Yakama Tribal lost to Touchet.
The Eagles (2-2) play at Liberty Christian on Monday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 9, Eagleheart 6, St. George 2, Lucei 0, Randall 5, Dawes 8, Cardenas 0, Liulamaga 6, Scabby Robe 6, Starr 0.
TOUCHET — Hibert 0, A. Luna 8, Orozco 2, Renwick 2, Mendoza 4, Rincon 4, LeAnn Kincade 22, T. Luna 2.
Yakama Tribal=9=11=11=11=—=42
Touchet=6=10=10=18=—=44
Highlights: Jada Liulamaga 10 rebs, 10 assts, 8 stls.
---
BOYS
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 77, GRANDVIEW 62: At Grandview, Emmett Fenz scored 24 points at Cade Gibson added 23 to lead the Bulldogs. Nicky Gutierrez scored a game-high 27 points for Grandview, which plays at Prosser on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 9, Cade Gibson 23, Nealey 2, Andaya 10, Mayo 0, J. Fenz 8, Emmett Fenz 24.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 27, Castelleja 2, Noe Medina 11, Castro 0, Ness 0, Medina 0, A. Garza 3, J. Garza 6, Rodriguez 2, Dorsett 12.
Ellensburg=15=27=10=25=—=77
Grandview=18=9=22=13=—=62
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 72, CONNELL 44: At Connell, Clay Delp scored 11 of his 22 points in the opening period and Teegan Waldman hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Leopards improved to 6-0. Zillah plays at Wapato on Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 22, Garza 2, Medrano 9, Ashton Waldman 13, Teegan Waldman 11, John 2, Luke Navarre 13.
CONNELL — Lloyd 3, Trevor Johnson 18, Baxter 6, Freeman 6, Clyde 7, Fox 4.
Zillah=24=11=26=11=—=72
Connell=14=13=8=9=—=44
---
WAPATO 76, LA SALLE 37: At La Salle, Matthew Alvarado and Braden Richardson scored 18 points each for the Wolves.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 14, Matthew Alvarado 18, Braden Richardson 18, Matthew McConville 10, Goudy 3, Walsey 5, Hinojosa 4, Bill 4, Ruiz 0, Delgadillo 0, Tadena 0, Dollente 0.
LA SALLE — Garza 7, Sevigny 4, Zamora 5, Judd 6, Cobar 7, Sanchez 8, McCart 0.
Wapato=26=13=23=14=—=76
La Salle=3=12=10=12=—=37
---
TOPPENISH 68, NACHES VALLEY 54: At Naches Valley, Josh Perez and Riley Mesplie combined for 42 points for the Wildcats, who led 39-19 at the break and moved to 4-1 with Thursday's win.
Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Naches Valley (3-2).
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 20, Josh Perez 22, Marquez 2, Rivera 4, Larios 0, Martinez 2, Jason Grant 16, Marquez 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Abrams 1, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 30, Gooler 5, Hires 0, Dom Sadeddin 5, Gaethle 3, M. Sadeddin 0, Nedrow 1, Osborn 9, Benge 0.
Toppenish=20=19=16=13=—=68
Naches Valley=9=10=21=14=—=54
Highlights: Lloyd-Watson (NV) 12 rebs.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 63, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 42: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin scored 19 points and three 3-pointers and Jett Favero netted 15 points to pace the Warriors (2-0).
In other games Friday, Kittitas beat Granger 64-48.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 0, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 19, Singer 2, Jo. Kelly 9, Jett Favero 15, Jake Kelly 13, Bator 0, Ellison 1.
Riverside Chr.=14=9=8=11=—=42
Cle Elum=19=14=21=9=—=63
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 11 rebs, 7 stls, 5 assts; Jake Kelly (CE) 8 assts.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 67, TOUCHET 30: At Touchet, Mylo Jones' double-double of 14 points and 11 assists helped the Eagles improve to 4-0. Yakama Tribal plays at Liberty Christian on Monday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Greyson 0, Washise 9, Lewis 8, Mylo Jones 14, Saluskin 5, Bisaya 6, Bueno 3, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 13, Dawes 8, Speedis 1, Arbuckle 0.
TOUCHET — Orozen 3, Martinez 8, Ogden 4, Gonzales 11, Dessin 0, Rinton 2, Kincaid 1, Salmsh 0.
Yakama Tribal=22=18=19=8=—=67
Touchet=5=5=12=7=—=30
Highlights: Jones 11 assts; Hart 5 assts.