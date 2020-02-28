YAKAMA, Wash. — With one starter out hurt, two senior leaders deep in foul trouble and a feisty opponent threatening an upset, Yakama Tribal's boys needed to prove they have depth Friday night.
Enter as evidence, Justice Hart.
The sophomore forward produced the double-double of his young career, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half while tearing down 18 rebounds, and the Eagles used two of their trademark surges to fend off Rainier Christian for a 71-61 regional victory at Davis High School.
"We talked with Justice at halftime about being more aggressive and he really gave us that," said coach Greg Strom. "We had some kids on Tribal radio this morning and they were talking about scoring averages. When they asked Justice about his he said he doesn't think about scoring, mostly just about rebounding. Tonight he gave us both."
Hart gave little indication of his big night at the start, missing five shots in the first quarter. But when Bryan Strom picked up his third and fourth fouls early in the third quarter - the same time his twin brother Bryce was whistled for his third - somebody needed to pick up the slack.
Especially since Rainier Christian, staggered early by an Eagles' 12-0 burst, had fought its way back within 41-40 midway through the third period.
"With Bryce and Bryan having those fouls, I knew I had step up," Hart said. "That first half, man, I couldn't hit anything. But I got my energy up to go after rebounds, then I finally hit a few shots. That got me going."
Slender, athletic and filled with hops, the 6-foot-2 Hart scored 12 points in the third quarter, including six during a 15-0 closing rush that pushed the lead to 56-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
"As two of the younger guys, me and Justice go hard against Bryce and Bryan in practice to help get us ready for next year," said junior Mylo Jones, who scored 17 points. "That also helps us be ready to step up if they get in foul trouble like tonight. I thought our whole bench stepped up."
The Eagles were without junior Lester Wahsise, who sat out with a knee injury. Jones said Wahsise is one of their best defenders and his services would've been helpful in slowing down RC's two-man game.
Only three players scored for the Mustangs, and Landen Bruce and Mason Homolka accounted for 53 of the 61 points. Bruce hit six of his team's 11 3-pointers, including two in the final 30 seconds.
"Defensively I would've liked us to be better today," Greg Strom said. "We let those two kids get a head of steam and we needed to get out on them a little sooner. But overall, I like our effort in the second half. We finished strong."
Bryce Strom made all four of his shots in the opening period and scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half before running into foul trouble. Deshawn John put together eight points and nine rebounds.
The second-seeded Eagles (21-2) will take a 19-game win streak to next week's Class 1B state tournament in Spokane, where they will play a quarterfinal on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Rainier Christian (20-7), seeded No. 7, also advances to Spokane and will play a first-round game on Wednesday.
---
RAINIER CHRISTIAN — Mason Homolka 25, C. Thomas 0, Nelson 0, E. Thomas 8, Roney 0, Liu 0, Landen Bruce 28, Knott 0. Totals 21-63 8-14 61.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 7, Bryce Strom 13, Mylo Jones 17, Bryan Strom 8, Bennett 0, John 8, Justice Hart 18, Dawes 0, Speedis 0, Woodward 0, Pascua 0. Totals 30-62 6-11 71.
Rainier Chr.=8=16=16=21=—=61
Yakama Tribal=19=13=24=15=—=71
3-point goals: RC 11-33 (Bruce 6-18, Homolka 3-5), YT 5-16 (Hart 2-5, Bryan Strom 2-6, Jones 1-4). Rebounds: RC 38 (E. Thomas 10), YT 44 (Hart 18, John 9, Yallup 6). Fouls: RC 13, YT 15.