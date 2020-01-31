Riverside Christian needed someone else to step up with Pateros focused on stopping Levi Rivera after a slow start for the Crusaders.
Freshman Joel Belaire answered the call, sparking a huge third quarter to propel Riverside Christian to a 65-57 win over the only other unbeaten team in Central Washington 1B play. The 5-foot-10 guard hit 5-of-8 threes, including three in the third quarter, and finished with a career-high 17 points.
“We went into halftime and we just made a few adjustments,” coach Miguel Bazaldua said. “They were sitting in a 2-3 zone and what we were doing just wasn’t opening up what we needed. We were just flat.”
Nothing beats a zone faster than knocking down outside shots, and Nolan Diallo-Thompson provided a key boost. The 6-foot-1 post player left the floor with blood gushing out above his eye after taking an elbow to the face early in the third quarter, but he returned with a butterfly bandage even before the fourth quarter began.
Bazaldua said that seemed to inspire his team, which pulled away for its 11th straight win. Noah McKee scored a game-high 18 points and Rivera managed 13 points despite facing constant double and triple-teams.
That’s not uncommon for the Crusaders, who are able to counter by relying on several different scorers to carry them offensively. The depth proved even more valuable than usual against Pateros to help Riverside Christian survive its third game in the last four days, one night after a long road trip to Wilson Creek.
“The bench is saving us because the bench is coming in and giving us a few points here and there while we rest up or someone gets in foul trouble,” Bazaldua said. “That has been huge for us.”
The Crusaders will travel to Pateros next week and could face the Billy Goats again a week later with a district title on the line, but first Riverside Christian (7-0 league, 15-1 overall) will play at Moses Lake Christian on Monday.
PATEROS — Ivan Ceniceros 10, Thixton 0, Miller 2, Blackburn 8, Hall 9, Ethan Wall 15, Ethan Freels 13.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Noah McKee 18, Belknap, D. Allen 0, Bradfford 0, S. Allen 2, Vickers 0, Bazaldua 7, Joel Belaire 17 (5 3s), Levi Rivera 13, Nolan-Thompson 8. Totals xx-xx xx-xx xx.
Pateros=23=11=8=15=—=57
Riverside Christian=17=16=22=10=—=65
RC highlights: Levi 8 rebs; Nolan-Thompson 8 rebs; Bazaldua 5 assts; Belaire 4 stls.