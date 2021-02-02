For the second year in a row, the Earl Barden All-Star Classic football game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual game highlighting the top seniors from Class 2A, 1A and B schools was scheduled to be played at East Valley High School in June.
Mark Mochel, the event chairman, and the selection committee made the decision last year in May to cancel the 2020 game, which was to feature La Salle's Cody Lamb as the East head coach. This year, with the delayed and shortened high school season slowly moving forward and its duration in question, the decision was made to forgo the 2021 game and focus on resuming in 2022.
"As coaches, there are decisions that we have to make that are for the betterment of the program as a whole, the future players that will come through and what is not necessarily what is best for the current players, but is best in the long run," Mochel wrote in a news release. "For 25 years the Earl Barden Classic has been a premier event and upon our return will showcase the best of the best in the state of Washington."
The 25th annual Barden Classic was held at Zaepfel Stadium while construction was in progress at East Valley.
The All-State Baseball Series at Parker Faller Field, another early summer staple in Yakima, was canceled last season after spring sports were scrapped.
Organizers a hopeful the event can be held this year on July 10-11.