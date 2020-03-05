SPOKANE, Wash. — A fast start served Yakama Tribal's boys well in their first action at the Class 1B state basketball tournament on Thursday.
The second-seeded Eagles flew out to a 21-5 start in the opening period and went on to beat No. 8 Oakesdale 45-35 on quarterfinal day in the Spokane Arena.
Sophomore Justice Hart had 12 points and eight rebounds and senior Deshawn John netted 10 points for Yakama Tribal, which led 25-19 at halftime.
The Eagles improved to 22-2 with their 20th straight win and will take on No. 3 Lummi Nation (25-3) in Friday's second semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Top-seeded and unbeaten Odessa plays Naselle in the first semifinal at 3:45 p.m.
OAKESDALE — K. Hockett 8, T. Bober 7, Henning 6, M. Hockett 9, Anderson 3, Dingman 2, Perry 0, S. Bober 0, Baljo 0, Shrope 0. Totals 14-45 4-6 35.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Bryc. Strom 8, Jones 7, Brya. Strom 1, Deshawn John 10, Justice Hart 12, Yallup 4, Washise 3, Bennett 0, Pascua 0. Totals 16-31 9-16 45.
Oakesdale=5=14=8=8=—=35
Yakama Tribal=21=4=11=9=—=45
Highlights: Bryce Strom (YT) 6 rebs, 2 asts; Mylo Jones (YT) 4 asts; Bryan Strom (YT) 4 asts; Hart (YT) 8 rebs; Kit Hockett (O) 7 rebs, 2 stls; Simon Anderson (O) 6 rebs, 2 stls.
---
LUMMI NATION 64, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 45: At Spokane, third-seeded Lummi used an 18-9 second quarter to pull away en route to the quarterfinal victory.
Levi Rivera scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Alec Bazaldua put together 14 points and five boards for the No. 4 Crusaders, who defeated Selkirk in overtime on Wednesday.
Riverside Christian (21-3) will play No. 8 Oakesdale (19-6) in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The winner will play for fourth and sixth on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — McKee 0, Alec Bazaldua 14, Belaire 9, Levi Rivera 17, Nolan-Thompson 1, Pommer 0, Belknap 0, Allen 2, Bradford 0, Myers 2, Vickers 0. Totals 15-52 10-20 45.
LUMMI NATION — Caleb Revey 22, William Hetland 14, Toby 3, Leighton 8, Tyran Lane 13, Whiteman 0, Francis 0, Wilson 4, Kinley 0, Bailey 0, Seymour 0, Sturgeon 0. Totals 25-54 10-19 64.
Riverside Chr.=11=9=10=15=—=45
Lummi Nation=16=18=10=20=—=64
Highlights: Noah McKee (RC) 8 rebs; Bazaldua (RC) 5 rebs, 2 asts; Rivera (RC) 6 rebs; Diallo Nolan-Thompson (RC) 5 rebs; Revey (LN) 6 rebs, 3 asts, 5 stls; Duncan Toby (LN) 8 asts, 2 stls; Jaie Leighton (LN) 6 rebs, 2 asts, 3 blks; Lane (LN) 14 rebs, 4 blks.
---
GIRLS
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN 37, YAKAMA TRIBAL 35: At Spokane, Kylee Russell's basket with 16 seconds left broke a 35-35 tie and sends fifth-seeded MVC into Friday's semifinals.
Jada Liulamaga produced a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for Yakama Tribal, which led 21-17 at halftime.
No. 6 Yakama Tribal (18-7) will play a loser-out game on Friday at 2 p.m. against the Wellpinit-Inchelium winner. A victory would earn the Eagles the program's first girls trophy.
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN — Faber 7, Josie Droog 15, K. Russell 2, Wood 8, E. Droog 5, Van Hofweg 0, Vanderkoov 0, A. Russell 0. Totals 13-52 3-8 37.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 0, Sy. Eagleheart 6, Sa. Eagleheart 3, Eyle 0, Jada Liulamaga 14, Lowe 4, Dawes 8. Totals 15-43 4-10 35.
Mt. Vernon Chr.=8=9=12=8=—=37
Yakama Tribal=12=9=10=4=—=35
Highlights: G'Mewin Mills (YT) 7 rebs; Saneah Eagleheart (YT) 6 rebs; Liulamaga (YT) 11 rebs.
---
CLASS 2B
BOYS
ST. GEORGE'S 55, WHITE SWAN 53: At Spokane, the No. 2 Dragons held off a furious rally by White Swan, which finished the game on a 10-1 run over the final two minutes in the last quarterfinal of the day on the 2B court.
Kupkana Leavitt scored 16 points, including a 3-pointer with two seconds left, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Cougars, who trailed 31-28 at halftime and 46-38 after three quarters.
Devin Sampson-Craig collected 15 points, six rebounds and three assists for eighth-seeded White Swan (20-7), which will play a loser-out game on Friday at 2 p.m. against No. 3 Toutle Lake (20-5).
St. George's (20-4) will play No. 4 Brewster (23-3) in Friday's second semifinal at 9 p.m.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 15, Bass 0, Kupkana Leavitt 16, S. Lewis 4, Soaring Eagle 6, Valdez 4, D. Lewis 8. Totals 22-53 7-10 53.
SAINT GEORGE'S — Dan Rigsby 14, Henning 3, Brown 6, Nico Morales 15, Nick Watkins 15, T. Watkins 2. Totals 24-50 3-6 55.
White Swan=12=16=10=15=—=53
Saint George's=20=11=15=9=—=55
Highlights: Leavitt (WS) 9 rebs; Sampson-Craig (WS) 6 rebs, 3 assts.
---