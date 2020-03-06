SPOKANE — Chase Hadaller's two free throws with three seconds left lifted Toutle Lake's boys to a 62-61 overtime victory over White Swan in the Class 2B state basketball tournament on Friday at the Spokane Arena.
The Cougars outscored Toutle Lake 12-7 in the fourth quarter to rally and force overtime, and Roger Valdez's basket with 1:18 left in OT gave White Swan a 61-58 lead.
Junior Teal Soaring Eagle turned in a huge effort for White Swan, hitting five 3-pointers as part of his game-high 21 points while also grabbing seven rebounds.
Devin Sampson-Craig and Kupkana Leavitt, both juniors, scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, as the eighth-seeded Cougars finished their season at 20-8. Leavitt collected eight boards and Sampson-Craig had five rebounds and three assists.
Third-seeded Toutle Lake (21-5) will play Lake Roosevelt for fourth and sixth on Saturday.
TOUTLE LAKE — Broc Keeton 14, Cox 9, Zach Swanson 10, Chase Hadaller 16, Moss 9, Lundquist 0, Nicholson 4. Totals 22-62 7-13 62.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 17, Bass 2, Kupkana Leavitt 13, S. Lewis 5, Teal Soaring Eagle 21, Watlamet 0, Valdez 2, D. Lewis 1, Villanueva 0. Totals 24-57 5-12 61
Toutle Lake=16=11=18=7=10=—=62
White Swan=18=8=14=12=9=—=61
Highlights: Leavitt (WS) 8 rebs; Soaring Eagle (WS) 5 3p, 7 rebs; Sampson-Craig (WS) 5 rebs, 3 assts.
---
CLASS 1B
GIRLS
WELLPINIT 68, YAKAMA TRIBAL 59: At Spokane, the Eagles came up just short in their bid for the program's first state trophy as junior Jada Liulamaga broke out for 22 points with three 3-pointers, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sophomore G'Mewin Mills netted 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and junior Saneah Eagleheart collected 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Yakama Tribal finished its season at 18-8.
Wellpinit, which made 11 of 26 3-pointers, will play Curlew on Saturday for fourth and sixth.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewin Mills 17, Sy. Eagleheart 5, Saneah Eagleheart 14, Eyle 0, Jada Liulamaga 22, Lowe 0, Starr 0, Randall 0, Dawes 1, Suppah 0. Totals 22-62 11-26 59.
WELLPINIT — Jada Orr 11, Ashlynn Hill 11, A. Seyler 5, Ashawna Anderson 22, Boyd 9, Twoteeth 3, Flett 0, M. Seyler 5, Wynne 0, Wynecoop 2. Totals 25-55 7-11 68.
Yakama Tribal=14=19=16=10=—=59
Wellpinit=18=25=13=12=—=68
Highlights: Liulamaga (YT) 12 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls; Mills (YT) 8 rebs; Sa. Eagleheart (YT) 6 rebs, 7 stls.
---
BOYS
OAKESDALE 51, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 39: At Spokane, Matthew Hockett made 10 of 15 shots, scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Nighthawks brought an end to RC's season in Friday's elimination round.
Senior Levi Rivera finished his career with a big double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, and freshman teammate Joel Belaire netted 12 points with three 3-pointers for the Crusaders, who led 39-34 after three quarters.
Riverside Christian finished with a 21-4 season record.
Oakesdale (20-6) will play Almira-Coulee-Hartline for fourth and sixth place on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bradford 3, Bazaldua 6, Joel Belaire 12, Levi Rivera 12, Nolan-Thompson 4, McKee 2, Allen 0, Myers 0, Vickers 0. Totals 16-47 1-7 39.
OAKESDALE — K. Hockett 9, Bober 4, Henning 4, Matthew Hockett 20, Simon Anderson 12, Dingman 2, Shrope 0, Brown 0. Totals 18-50 12-17 51.
Riverside Chr.=13=8=18=0=—=39
Oakesdale=12=6=16=17=—=51
Highlights: Rivera (RC) 15 rebs; Belaire (RC) 3 3p.