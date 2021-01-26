The Class 2B EWAC has set Feb. 15 as its start date for the modified fall sports season.
Pending state requirements for advancement to Phase 2, the conference's six-week fall season would run through March 27 with football going a week later.
The 13-school league, which was restructured and expanded with the latest reclassification cycle, has also tentatively set March 29-May 8 for its spring season and May 10-June 19 for winter sports.
The EWAC's decision gives the Valley's four primary leagues four different projected start dates. The CWAC plans to start fall practice on Monday, the SCAC has set Feb. 8 and the CBBN has targeted Feb. 22.
Both divisions of the EWAC have a member school — Goldendale in the West and Warden in the East — that won't participate in these modified seasons because they are located in different regions of the state's "Roadmap to Recovery" plan.
Thus, the West will include Cle Elum, Kittitas, Highland, Granger, White Swan and Mabton while the East will have Dayton-Waitsburg, Walla Walla Valley, Tri-Cities Prep, Burbank and River View. Most scheduling will remain divisional but some sports will span the entire league.
In boys and girls soccer there could be some combination scheduling with the SCAC, according to Highland athletic director Josh Borland.
Goldendale is located in the state's southwest Region, which encompasses Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania, Klickitat and Wahkiakum counties.