SUMNER — A late game-tying goal by senior Ivette Ramos gave Highland the chance to pull off an upset and earn a berth in the Class 2B-1B state soccer championship.
While Prosser defended its hallowed field on Saturday, Toppenish made the most of a big chip on its shoulder.
FEDERAL WAY — For Izzy Vick and her relay teammates, Friday was a busy and successful day at the Class 2A-1A state swimming championships.
Having no trouble getting up to speed from the opening serve, Zillah opened the Class 1A state volleyball tournament with an emphatic victory Friday night.
A month after beating Eisenhower in double overtime, Davis went the distance again Thursday night and got the same hard-fought result.
Despite skipping a year because of the pandemic shutdown, the hierarchy of the Class 2B and 1B state volleyball tournaments appears very much the same.
La Salle graduate Courtney Standley nearly had a triple-double with 15 assists, 15 digs and seven kills but Yakima Valley’s volleyball team wrapped up its NWAC East regular season Wednesday night with a three-set loss to North Idaho at Sherar Gym.
VALLEY’S BEST
ZILLAH — Three first-quarter touchdowns and a strong defensive performance helped the Leopards clinch a state bid with a 24-7 win and keep SCAC East No. 2 Connell from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
SELAH — Recovering from two 19-point deficits, seventh-ranked Prosser rallied to catch and beat Selah 32-26 in double overtime Thursday night at Karl Graf Stadium.
TOPPENISH — La Salle captured its fourth straight district title with a 6-1 win over Royal.
There were times this season when thoughts of winning a district title might have seemed like a bit of a stretch for West Valley’s boys cross country team.
Hoping to extend the program's run of consecutive state appearances to 11 years, West Valley's volleyball team opened its postseason with a sweep over Eisenhower in a CBBN district play-in match Tuesday night at West Valley.
High School Roundup: Granger, Goldendale girls volleyball advance in EWAC district tournament on Monday
GOLDENDALE — The Goldendale and Granger girls volleyball teams both advanced to the semifinals in the EWAC district tournament on Monday.
NACHES HEIGHTS — Wapato's Crystal Colin won the individual title by 20 seconds and Naches Valley dominated the girls team race at Thursday's SCAC district cross country championships at Apple Ridge Run.
No matter how grim circumstances may have appeared a month ago, West Valley’s football team has all of its goals within its reach with two games left in the CBBN race.
Freshman Isabella Diehm hit the winner on an assist from sophomore Esperanza Haro in the 46th minute to lift Eisenhower to a 1-0 victory over Davis in CBBN girls soccer Tuesday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Sweeping all three relays and with three individual winners, Selah’s girls swim team ran off with the team title at Saturday’s CWAC championships at Lions Pool.