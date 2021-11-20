Prep Roundup: Cadets edge Davis 1-0 in girls soccer

Prep Roundup: Cadets edge Davis 1-0 in girls soccer

  • Updated

Freshman Isabella Diehm hit the winner on an assist from sophomore Esperanza Haro in the 46th minute to lift Eisenhower to a 1-0 victory over Davis in CBBN girls soccer Tuesday night at Zaepfel Stadium.

