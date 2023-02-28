Ellensburg's girls enter this week's 2A tournament as an overwhelming favorite, and both Prosser teams will bring plenty of confidence and experience into the SunDome.

While the Mustangs pulled off some recent surprises to reach Thursday's quarterfinals, the No. 1 seed Bulldogs have faced few serious challengers so far in their quest for a second straight undefeated season. They'll be the team everyone wants to beat thanks to a 48-game winning streak, and coach Tim Ravet saw some nerves from his players during a slow start in Friday's 59-35 win over No. 8 Sequim.

"I think that’s just the way it’s going to go," Ravet said. "You’ve got to play through that, you’re going to get everybody’s best."

Ellensburg's road begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m., when it plays either No. 10 Othello (17-9) or No. 2 Lynden (21-5). The Lions beat the Bulldogs in 2020 on their way to a title and suffered a surprising 51-45 loss Saturday at White River, while the Huskies lost to Ellensburg twice by a combined 56 points in CWAC play.

Ravet said his team spends time every Wednesday with renowned mental performance coach Brian Cain, ensuring they stay focused on their lofty goals. Even during their winning streak, Ravet said the Bulldogs have learned a lot from parts of games when they didn't play their best.

University of Washington signee Olivia Anderson provides star power with 20 points per game and leads a dominant defense giving up less than 33 points per game for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Jamison Philip and Central Washington signee Rylee Leishman have both scored in double figures each of Ellensburg's last two games while providing intense ball pressure on opposing guards.

"We played more straight up man this year and we’ll mix it up to whatever makes the most sense," Ravet said.

No one's put up more points on the Bulldogs' defense than No. 4 seed Prosser (18-7) did in a 73-60 district championship loss, the only time Ellensburg has trailed in the fourth quarter all season. The Mustangs won every other game they played in February and will bring a dynamic offense into the 3:45 p.m. quarterfinal against either No. 11 Renton (19-4) or No. 6 W.F. West (19-5), a team looking to play in its fifth straight 2A quarterfinal.

Seniors Kambree Blair and Kendra Groenevald, who coach Kyler Bachofner refers as Prosser's defensive specialist, offer key leadership. Most of the roster played a role in last year's surprise third-place finish, although four senior starters graduated, including Idaho State freshman Halle Wright.

Sophomores Adriana Milanez and Lay'lee Dixon lead Prosser in scoring this season, but Deidra Phillips has emerged as a versatile threat off the bench with 41 points in her last three games. Six different Mustangs have reached double figures since postseason play began and Prosser led the CWAC by a wide margin with nearly seven 3-pointers per game.

"We do have a good perimeter team so we do have the green light for our wings to shoot," Bachofner said. "We definitely emphasize the idea of trying to work inside out because we do have tremendous post players and we have some wings that like to get to the rim."

No. 7 Prosser's boys rely on perimeter play even more and have certainly shown the ability to bury teams from outside while averaging more than eight 3-pointers per game this season. They've also proven their four-out, one-in offense can score inside as well, like they did in Saturday's 74-69 upset of Anacortes, when the Mustangs hit just five threes.

Four different players average at least 10 points per game, led by Koby McClure's 16.9 points per game. Cox said the sophomore crashes the boards hard and does a lot to keep possessions alive, while point guard JJ Reyes controls the offense and creates opportunities for other shooters like Kory McClure and Isaak Hultberg.

"We’re so spread out that it’s hard for someone to just face guard one kid," coach Toby Cox said. "I think the experience helps us out a ton and the schedule that we’ve put together this year also helps us out a ton.

Prosser is set to face the winner of Wednesday's loser-out game between No. 9 West Valley (19-4) and No. 8 R.A. Long (20-5), a team the Mustangs beat 61-59 at Portland's Moda Center before Christmas. More familiar opponents could await in the semifinals, since Prosser beat No. 5 Sehome and lost to No. 6 Lynden at the SunDome Shootout in late December.

Cox said the Mustangs would like a chance for revenge in the championship against No. 1 Pullman, which beat Prosser by 30 in last year's quarterfinals. The unbeaten Greyhounds won't have an easy road thanks to potential games against Anacortes and No. 4 Mark Morris, which had won 21 in a row before a district loss to R.A. Long.

Bachofner said his teams wants a fourth chance to beat Ellensburg in the semifinals, while No. 7 seed White River and No. 3 Burlington-Edison earned byes on the other side of the bracket. B-E has appeared in two straight semifinals and lost 52-32 to Ellensburg in last year's championship.