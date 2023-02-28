For the second year in a row, and with a tradition that reaches much farther back, the SCAC West is poised to make trouble in its own backyard this week.

With four teams and a pair of high seeds coming through last week's regional round, the SCAC's power half in basketball will have Saturday's trophy day squarely in its sights in the Class 1A state tournament in the SunDome.

But there's plenty of work to do.

Only Wapato's third-seeded girls will have Wednesday off, having advanced its goal of reaching the championship game by defeating No. 6 Deer Park last week to earn a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Zillah's boys and girls and Toppenish's boys all have to deal with Wednesday's edgy knockout round and face the grueling task of four straight days to grab some hardware. Last year, the SCAC West came away with three trophies and the highest among them was Wapato's girls, who defeated three higher seeds en route to capturing fourth.

Coach Joe Blodgett and his Wolves have four returning starters from that team and the addition of freshman Deets Parrish, who not only adds offensive punch but a defensive tenacity as well. With senior playmaker KK Bass at her best, Wapato is 23-1 with a 16-game win streak, the lone loss at 4A state-qualifier Davis in December.

Last year's title game saw Lynden Christian edge Nooksack Valley 57-56 and they are the top seeds again with Nooksack owning two double-digit wins over the Lyncs. At 24-1 and losing only to 4A Tahoma, the Pioneers beat Wapato 50-37 in last year's quarterfinals.

Wapato is not in NV's semifinal bracket and a path to the title game would likely include a Friday clash with Lynden Christian, but Thursday's 12:15 p.m. quarterfinal is all that matters now.

"There are definitely some defensive things we need to clean up," Blodgett said after Wapato hit nine 3-pointers in a 63-48 regional win over Deer Park. "We have some time to work on that with the extra day and we'll put it to good use. Our girls are ready. We gained a lot of confidence with how we played last year and they know what it takes."

Zillah's girls will have to deal with that Deer Park team when the tournament opens on Wednesday, tipping off at 9 a.m. in the first of four loser-out games. The 11th-seeded Leopards (18-7) had little trouble in the regional round and a win on Wednesday would secure at least two more games, starting with a quarterfinal against No. 5 King's on Thursday.

It's the same win-or-go-home scenario on the boys court for Zillah and Toppenish, who both absorbed losses in the higher-seeded regional bracket last Saturday.

The second-seeded Leopards (22-2) were turned back by No. 7 Blaine, 61-58, and now must face No. 10 Seattle Academy (15-9) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We're still in. We were four wins away, we're still four wins away," said coach Mario Mengarelli. "Obviously the road's going be a little harder but I always tell them if you want to be the best you've got to beat the best, so it's the road we're taking."

Handle Wednesday's business and then we'd have a blockbuster quarterfinal with two of 1A's titans — Zillah vs. Lynden Christian, the top seed and defending champion.

Toppenish had trouble slowing down No. 3 Annie Wright last week, but the sixth-seeded Wildcats (18-6) have a good matchup for Wednesday's first boys knockout game at 3:45 p.m. against No. 14 Seton Catholic. The Cougars (18-7) won three straight loser-out games to qualify for state, then eliminated No. 11 Seattle Christian 62-53 in the regional round.

With a victory, Top-Hi would advance to Thursday's first quarterfinal to face No. 4 Freeman — both trophy teams from a year ago.