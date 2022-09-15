Having enjoyed considerable success in Yakima with back-to-back state volleyball championships, Chelan would like to add another prize by becoming the first Class 1A school to win the SunDome Volleyball Festival's big-school tournament on Saturday.
But to do that the Goats could very well have to overcome the Festival GOAT — West Valley.
Chelan is one of three 1A schools taking its chances in Saturday's 32-team field for big schools, joining Lakeside and King's in opting up from Friday's small-school tourney.
In the 18-year history of the Festival, five 1A teams have reached the big-school championship and all five settled for second — Annie Wright (2013), Lynden Christian (2016, 2018), Lakeside (2017) and King's (2019).
This Chelan crew is a strong bet for a 1A threepeat when all the state tournaments are again staged in the SunDome in November. The Caribou Trail team returns its top two weapons, led by state-tournament co-MVP Olivia Strandberg, and all-state setter Juliana Perez.
With pool play starting at 8 a.m. on eight courts, Chelan will be on a court next to West Valley, the only team to beat the Goats in a full regulation match last year. The Rams return a trio of first-team all-CBBN players from last year's squad that took home a fourth-place trophy from the 4A state tournament.
West Valley has reached the Festival's championship final six times since the big-school format was introduced in 2007 and is 6-0 in those matches.
Mead and Mt. Spokane, last year's Festival finalists, are not returning. Burlington-Edison, which was fourth in last year's 2A state tourney, will be in the field.
Ellensburg will be in B-E's pool and other locals include Eisenhower, Davis, Sunnyside, Selah, Prosser and East Valley.
Oakesdale doubled up in Yakima last year, winning Friday's small-school Festival title and the 1B state title, it's fifth since 2015. The Nighthawks, led this year by reigning 1B player of the year Gianna Anderson, are likely to be challenged by Annie Wright, which has nine returners from last year's fourth-place team in the 1A state tourney.
Local entries include Granger, Zillah, Sunnyside Christian and the JV teams from West Valley and Selah.
Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Also on Saturday, a 16-team JV tournament will be held at Davis.
