A game of inches?
There's no doubt about that, but it's also a game of seconds and the CBBN football season literally came down to the last second Friday night.
And in that second, everything changed.
With 45 seconds left at Moses Lake, the Mavericks completed a remarkable comeback with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to push ahead of Eastmont 35-31. In fact, with Eastmont floundering near midfield as time appeared to have expired, Moses Lake players and some fans had already rushed the field to celebrate before the referees granted a timeout request and put one second back on the clock.
At that point it all seemed resolved with Sunnyside and West Valley winning their games comfortably. The CBBN's top four seeds for the state-qualifying crossovers were set.
1, Moses Lake; 2, Sunnyside; 3, Eastmont; 4, West Valley.
But wait, that one second in Moses Lake.
Taking the snap at his own 44, Eastmont quarterback Luke Gale scrambled to find enough room to load up, found it, and heaved the ball 50 yards downfield and connected with Adrien Ruffins, who got behind two ML defenders at the 5, caught the tipped ball and scooted into the end zone for a stunning 37-35 victory. With that one Hail Mary, the entire Week 10 dance card shifted as the Mavs fell from first to fourth.
1, Sunnyside; 2, Eastmont; 3, West Valley; 4, Moses Lake.
Still on the field at Zaepfel Stadium with a later kickoff against Davis, Sunnyside was a happy beneficiary of that wild finish. Instead of a No. 2 seed and a home game against Richland next week the Grizzlies will host Tuesday's play-in winner between Hanford and Lewis & Clark — a pair of 3-6 teams.
From a winless start in nonleague play to a league title, the Grizzlies have sure covered some distance while winning five of their last six.
"We played a good nonleague schedule and started out slow," noted Sunnyside coach Marshall Lobbestael after Friday's 28-8 win over Davis. "Fortunately our guys stayed disciplined, stayed focused, and we dug out of that early hole. We’re hard workers, and the guys are hungry to prove themselves. I’m proud of how we kept working to improve."
West Valley's plans also changed with the miracle in Moses Lake. Instead of traveling to Spokane to face Gonzaga Prep, the Rams will take their three-game win streak to Pasco's Edgar Brown Stadium to face Chiawana on Friday at 6 p.m.
It was Eastmont that appeared to be headed Chiawana's way until Gale's bomb and instead the Wildcats will get a home game against Richland while Moses Lake makes the trip to Spokane to take on Gonzaga Prep.
Heading into the final period at Moses Lake, Eastmont had a seemingly safe 31-14 lead. But the Mavs threw a pair of touchdown passes to draw within 31-28 and then Brock Clark — the CBBN's reigning MVP — punched in on a short run with 45 seconds for a 35-31 lead.
But one second and one throw made all the difference.
