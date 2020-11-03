We're a month away from knowing if a winter high school season will get up and running and, if it does, we've got a better idea what a postseason might look like.
That was the shake out from Tuesday's announcement from the WIAA's Executive Board, which released more detailed information for moving ahead with a season and for staging culminating events.
While the door remains open for the possibility of statewide competitions it's not very wide due to COVID-19 metrics, especially for the winter sports in the WIAA's modified four-season calendar in 2021.
What Tuesday's release brought into clearer focus is that a culminating postseason event would be, as expected, a regional competition. For the Yakima area this would mean all of Eastern Washington with Districts 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in what the WIAA is designating Region C. Region A would include Districts 1 and 2 and Region B would encompass Districts 3 and 4.
A regional event would have four qualifiers per classification, and a minimum of eight eligible schools would be required to have such an event. Regions could combine classifications to reach the minimum.
The Executive Board also announced that to move forward with a season, 50 percent of the schools in a region must be eligible under the WIAA's COVID guidelines. If the number is below 50 percent, the season will be moved to later dates.
The WIAA issued new return-to-play guidance last month, meshing with metrics from the Governor’s office and the Department of Health. A school’s eligibility will be based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in its county along with the percentage of positive tests.
Practice for the winter season, which includes basketball, wrestling, boys swimming and girls bowling, is tentatively scheduled to start Dec. 28. Basketball and wrestling, however, are classified as high-risk sports in the guidelines while bowling is rated moderate and swimming is low risk.
The WIAA indicated that on Dec. 4 decisions will be made for each winter sport whether to move forward or reschedule.