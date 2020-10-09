Waiting patiently to have at least some limited contact with their athletes, high school coaches in all sports got some good news on Friday.
But for coaches in Yakima County, the waiting continues.
The WIAA Executive Board voted to extend the current open-coaching period through Dec. 19, adding three weeks to a contact period that for some counties started on Sept. 28.
In the WIAA's release on Friday the reasoning for the extension is that "many schools are still unable to practice due to county health metrics and school district decisions. This extension allows for additional potential practice days for all schools later this fall."
On Tuesday, state officials and the WIAA released new return-to-play guidance for prep sports, shifting from Phase benchmarks to number of positive cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate. The WIAA hopes this will "give greater flexibility to school administrators" for allowing coaches to begin practices.
For Yakima County, which remains in a modified Phase 1 and has more than 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate higher than 5%, schools will be allowed practices in groups of six with the new guidance. Local athletic directors are waiting for approval from the Yakima Health District before launching the coaching period.
The WIAA's modified calendar for the current school year has moved all sports into 2021. It starts, tentatively, with a condensed winter season for basketball, wrestling, boys swimming and girls bowling. The first day of practice would be Dec. 28. Two of these sports — basketball and wrestling — are rated as "high risk."