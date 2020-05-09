The WIAA executive board approved a resolution last week to follow the method already utilized in football and use a Rating Percentage Index and seeding committees for other team sports in 2020-21.
Eli Sports Network first reported the changes, which will be applied to volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. It’s not yet clear how committees will be formatted, but they’re expected to meet after the conclusion of district tournaments.
The WIAA has yet to announce the change.
“It will be exactly like football,” WIAA sport activities information director Casey Johnson told Scorebook Live. “The plan is to still have RPI (rankings) displayed for every sport on our website as a rankings tool. But at the end of the day, the seeding committee will make the decisions.”
The RPI system implemented in 2017 for basketball playoff seeding brought some controversy and frustration for some local teams. Most notably, in this year’s boys postseason, No. 3 Zillah lost a tough regional matchup to No. 6 Lynden Christian, the eventual runner-up, and then got knocked out on the first day of the Class 1A state tournament by No. 14 King’s, which went on to beat the Lyncs for the championship.
In baseball, the addition of RPI and a committee could help prevent more early state tournament matchups between CWAC rivals Selah and Ellensburg, who have both won two of the last four 2A titles. But thanks to pre-determined brackets set up to limit travel and divide schools from the western and eastern side of the Cascades, they’ve met in the semifinals, quarterfinals and Round of 16.
“That might be avoided with the RPI,” Ellensburg coach Todd Gibson said of a seeding committee. “The idea is that you’re trying to get the best teams in the tournament on opposite sides.”
RPI will also be new to soccer, volleyball and softball. The RPI rankings will be available on the WIAA website for every sport, just as they currently are for basketball.
Those rankings will be a guide, but ultimately a committee made up of volunteers with knowledge of teams and leagues throughout the state will determine the final seeding.