In another odd twist created by a pandemic year, Shane Lemieux is on track to get his first NFL start much earlier than expected.
The West Valley graduate and rookie lineman for the New York Giants is a projected starter when the Giants host Tampa Bay on Monday night. Lemieux is expected to replace veteran left guard Will Hernandez, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, sending most of the offensive linemen into quarantine on Thursday.
Lemieux, who had climbed to second on the depth chart at left guard, was among five linemen sent home and kept away from practice. But all five returned on Friday and the Giants announced no new positive tests.
As a result, at least as of Saturday, Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium remains on as scheduled. And head coach Joe Judge indicated on Friday that Lemieux is expected to “be in the mix … regardless of what the scenario is.”
“Shane is definitely an aggressive player,” Judge told Newsday. “He’s definitely got that bruiser mentality. He’s settling in a lot technically and shown a lot of improvement throughout the year. He’s a guy that wants to get after it and play physical. He’s really shown a lot of growth for us.”
The 23-year-old Lemieux, who wears No. 66 for the Giants and has appeared briefly in three of New York’s seven games, is Hernandez’s backup at left guard and did start 52 consecutive games at that position while at the University of Oregon.
But Judge noted the Giants might also flip Lemieux with right guard Kevin Zeitler. That would avoid having two rookies on the left side with Andrew Thomas at tackle.
“I have all the confidence in the world in Shane,” starting center Nick Gates told Giants.com. “He’s a smart player, he’s a tough player. He’s proven to me and the whole O-line and coach (Marc) Colombo he can play football. I’m excited to play next to him.”
Lemieux was one of eight players on the active roster and practice squad who were quarantined on Thursday. But they weren’t deemed high-risk contacts with Hernandez, who hasn’t missed an offensive play in 2½ seasons but will be away from the team for an indefinite period while he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Giants have labored out to a 1-6 start, and Lemieux will step directly into one of New York’s areas of struggle. The offensive line and its pass protection ranks first in the NFL for highest team pressure allowed.