Shane Lemieux got solid reviews following his first NFL start last Monday, and that's quite an endorsement considering who he was up against most of the night.
The West Valley graduate and rookie offensive lineman for the New York Giants battled Tampa Bay's three-time All-Pro Ndamukong Suh and held his own while on the field for all 74 offensive snaps in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win.
"The level of competitiveness (Lemieux) plays with, some nasty, he definitely gave us some juice in there," coach Joe Judge told the New York Post. "Look, you line up for your first snap in the NFL and you’re seeing Ndamukong Suh across from you right there, that’s a 'Welcome to the NFL, buddy.' But this guy didn’t blink. He didn’t shy away from anything. He really answered the bell for us."
Lemieux will get a second straight start at left guard when the Giants visit Washington on Sunday. Veteran starter Will Hernandez, who missed the Tampa Bay game after testing positive for COVID-19, is eligible to be activated this weekend but won't be ready to play Sunday.
"My adrenaline was rushing pretty good," Lemieux said Friday in a news conference. "I felt like I was prepared. I felt like I was ready to handle the task. I didn’t let the moment get too big and I just played. I think every play, even at practice we see some really good D-linemen. Nothing really shocked me. It is the NFL so every single play, the guy you are going against is really good.”
Lemieux's stout performance is likely to keep him in a rotation with Kevin Zeitler and Hernandez, who made 39 consecutive starts at left guard before his positive test. Sunday's game, an NFC East rematch of New York's only win of the season, will be quite a change for the fifth-round pick out of Oregon, who played just one special teams snap in the Oct. 18 game.
Last week's starting debut also included a touchdown spike, which he's been getting good-natured grief for all week. When Wayne Gallman scored on a short run in the second quarter, he handed the ball to Lemieux to perform the honors.
"We were all pretty juiced," Lemieux said. "I was pretty juiced. Wayne handed me the ball and I didn't really know what to do with it. I was like, you know what, spike it, so I did. Everyone is kind of giving me a little bit of hell for it because it was a bad spike. I was just so juiced and excited to be in the moment. I just wanted to celebrate with my team, and I thought that was pretty cool."