An unbeaten state high school championship and an NCAA Division I national championship — not many athletes can claim that blockbuster double.
Annie Schefter can.
As a senior at West Valley in the fall of 2001, Schefter rolled up 47 goals and 25 assists and led the Rams to a 24-0 season and Class 3A state title. That team remains the Valley’s only unbeaten and untied girls soccer team. Three years later, after recovering from a knee injury that erased her freshman year, Schefter nailed her penalty kick in a shootout that lifted Notre Dame over UCLA in the ‘04 national final.
Roger’s story here followed Schefter’s commitment to the Irish while the Rams were halfway through the stellar 2001 season.
Women’s soccer is big news at Notre Dame, a story assuming status similar to that of the compelling national championship tale written last spring by the women’s basketball team.
Through Thursday, Notre Dame was 4-0-0 in Big East Conference play, 8-0-1 overall and ranked third nationally.
And you know what? No matter what the Fighting Irish do the rest of this season, they’ll probably be even better next year.
Because they’ll have Annie Schefter.
The West Valley senior, the Rams’ leading scorer and a player generally regarded as the best in the state, has committed to Notre Dame after also considering the University of Washington and Stanford.
“I visited there this summer and I really liked it,” Schefter said before a recent practice at the West Valley Soccer Field. “Their program is very good. They were ranked No. 1 all last season and they won the national championship in 1995, I think.”
Plus, there’s some family history there. Annie’s father, Dr. Rob Schefter, a Yakima native, played tennis at Notre Dame before graduating in 1972, and her mother, Gracie, attended Saint Mary’s College only a few miles away.
So the youngest of the five Schefter children will leave the nest, kicking but not screaming.
Sister Katie, who played soccer at Eisenhower, recently completed study at the University of Washington; brother Johnny is a UW freshman; and Bobby and Mike are seniors and sophomores, respectively, at Seattle Pacific.
And the latter three are leaving their own soccer footprints at their respective schools, having starred for coach John Schubert at West Valley.
But any player, of any gender at any school of any size, would be hard pressed to fill Annie Schefter’s shoes.
Last year she scored 23 goals. This year she has 26 — so far — including 20 in her last nine matches. Numbers befitting the state’s best player, to be sure.
What makes her so good?
“She excels,” Schubert said, “at everything. She’s a 4.0 student. She’s an athlete in every sense of the word. And she’s more competitive than almost any of the girls I’ve ever seen.”
Due in no small part, obviously, to her introduction to soccer at an early age, playing with and against talented and competitive brothers.
“We always used to play in the backyard,” Schefter said. “I’d throw the ball to them, or we’d play in the basement. If you hit the chimney, it was a goal.”
Not that she’s been one-dimensional, mind you. This coming basketball season, barring the unforeseen, will be the 5-foot-8 Schefter’s fourth as a standout starting point guard on the WV girls’ team — the defending Class 3A state champions.
Soccer, she has made clear, is her favorite sport, but there was a time in which she vacillated, depending on the season.
“Up until, maybe, two years ago,” she said, “when it was basketball season, that was my favorite sport. Or if it was soccer season, that was my favorite sport. But now it’s soccer, for sure. I think maybe it’s because I’ve played it for so long and the sport’s been in our family for so long. And because I’m not 6-2.”
So, since soccer is No. 1, it gets much of Schefter’s so-called spare time.
Last summer she played on an Olympic Developmental Program team that spent a week training in Chula Vista, Calif., then played Mexico’s team in Chicago before going on to more competition in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and in Germany.
At home, even when Schefter is done practicing, she’s not done. Not really.
She spends a half hour each night doing sit ups, working on her vertical leap and, in general, strengthening herself.
“And Dad and I always go running,” she said.
Then afterward, a soccer ball is a constant companion. “I try to get as many touches as possible,” she said. “Even in the house. I’ll be sitting in a chair, watching TV, just moving the ball around with my feet.”
But what about her head?
How does a high school senior cope with the generally unquestioned title as the best girls prep soccer player in the state?
“I like it when people put that label on me,” she said matter-of-factly. “I want to play to that level, to play the best I can. If people watch me play, I want them to walk away thinking, “Yeah, she IS the best in the state.’”
Neither her play nor her numbers argue.
During the unbeaten Rams’ 11-1 rout of Eastmont on Tuesday night, in which Megan Trammell had a hat trick, Schefter quietly added two goals. Plus, she assisted on three others.
“She’s good enough to probably start for our boys team,” said Schubert, who should know since he coaches them, too. “Seriously.”
Which is why Notre Dame’s women’s team, as good as it is now, could be seriously better next season.