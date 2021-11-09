A visit to St. Mary’s told West Valley junior midfielder Kendall Moore all she needed to know about her college decision.
The former La Salle athlete visited in August and accepted a full ride to the West Coast Conference school late last month. Despite some interest from Gonzaga, Northwestern and Washington, Moore decided she couldn’t wait any longer to verbally commit to St. Mary’s.
“When I did my visit, I loved everything about it,” Moore said. “The girls are super close with all the coaches and it’s just like one big family.”
The Gaels coaching staff, led by former Notre Dame coach Theresa Romagnolo, watched Moore play last summer for her Seattle-based club, the OL Reign. She said they liked her ability to create opportunities for both herself and others as an attacking midfielder.
After missing the first five games due to eligibility concerns from the WIAA, Moore has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists for state-bound West Valley. She scored twice in a 2-1 district championship win over Eastmont and earned first team All-Big 9 honors.
Moore knows with her small stature she’ll need to get stronger to compete at the Division I level, so she’s hoping to start serious strength training even before she goes to Moraga, Calif. Gonzaga’s Isabelle Moultray, a former CWAC offensive player of the year, also provided some valuable insight for Moore as she prepares to play for St. Mary’s, which finished 10-4-4 this season.
“It feels pretty good to get that whole part of my life (set) already,” Moore said. “(Playing D1 soccer has) been my goal since day one.”
Prosser’s Wright signs with ISU
Reigning CWAC MVP Halle Wright plans to sign to play basketball at Idaho State Tuesday night.
The 6-foot Prosser senior drew a scholarship offer from the Bengals early last summer and gave a verbal commitment at the conclusion of her AAU season with the Northwest Blazers in August.
She also held an offer from Eastern Washington and talked with a few other schools, including Central Washington.
“It’s kind of been my dream since I was a little kid,” Wright said. “I used to always tell my mom I’m not going to college unless I’m playing basketball.”
That’s changed and she now intends to pursue a medical degree, but she’s still eager to join the team shortly after graduation next spring.
Wright said Idaho State coaches like her size and versatility, so she expects to play a lot on the perimeter with the opportunity to attack the basket.
