West Valley's JP Leahy didn't have a full senior football season, but what he did get was apparently enough to open some eyes.
Leahy, who was a White Chip on The Seattle Times' list of the top seniors in the state, committed to Washington State Saturday as a preferred walk-on.
"Thank you to the WSU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity," Leahy tweeted Saturday morning. "I'm thrilled to announce my 100% commitment to WSU!!!"
Leahy's tweet also referenced "a great conversation" with Kolney Cassel, a multi-season starting quarterback at Eisenhower who is in his second year as an offensive quality control coach for the Cougars.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman undoubtedly will repeat as a first-team all-CBBN selection when the team is announced later this spring. Leahy was a defensive force in the abbreviated season for the Rams, who won their last four games after an opening loss to Sunnyside.
In the second game against the Grizzlies on March 26, Leahy had four solo sacks and combined for two more as West Valley avenged its lone loss with a dominating 34-13 victory.
While not on scholarship, he is guaranteed a roster spot and preferred walk-ons often are rewarded eventually with scholarships.
Former Eisenhower standout Brian Greene earned a scholarship a couple years after being a preferred walk-on at WSU, and will be the Cougars' starting center for second straight season this fall and earned honorable mention all-Pac-12 honors in 2020.
Leahy is the second West Valley athlete to accept a preferred walk-on offer from WSU. Volleyball standout Mackensi Meluskey, who played her senior season in Arizona when the return of high school sports in Washington was still in question, announced in February her intentions to join the nationally ranked Cougars program.
Former La Salle two-way standout Ryan Kershaw accepted a scholarship from WSU last spring and is already in Pullman after graduating early.