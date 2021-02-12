West Valley's Gillyan Landis, a two-time all-CBBN post, signed a letter of intent with Linfield's women's basketball program on Friday.
The 6-foot-2 Landis averaged 15.6 points as a junior with first-team CBBN honors along with honorable mention on the all-defense team. She made the second team as a sophomore.
Linfield, located in McMinnville, Ore., is a member of the NCAA Div. III Northwest Conference.
The Valley has had two other girls basketball signings in recent weeks — La Salle's Trista Hull to Boise State and East Valley's Ashlynn Sylve to Northwest Nazarene.