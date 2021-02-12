210212-yh-sports-landis-signing.jpg

West Valley's Gillyan Landis signs a letter on intent Friday to play basketball at Linfield. (Photo courtesy Jeff Weeks, West Valley girls basketball coach)

West Valley's Gillyan Landis, a two-time all-CBBN post, signed a letter of intent with Linfield's women's basketball program on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 Landis averaged 15.6 points as a junior with first-team CBBN honors along with honorable mention on the all-defense team. She made the second team as a sophomore.

Linfield, located in McMinnville, Ore., is a member of the NCAA Div. III Northwest Conference.

The Valley has had two other girls basketball signings in recent weeks — La Salle's Trista Hull to Boise State and East Valley's Ashlynn Sylve to Northwest Nazarene.