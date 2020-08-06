Had there been a spring season for high school athletes, Brayden Packard would likely have made it a memorable one.
As a junior at West Valley, he had his sights set on chasing after a state track title at 800 meters, possibly going as low as 1:51, and taking a shot at running under 4:10 for 1,600 meters. With elite bests of 1:54 and 4:17 from his sophomore year, those lofty goals were legitimate.
But then everyone’s season disappeared, canceled by a global pandemic.
Packard and his family didn’t want the same thing to happen to any part of his senior year. So, with several other factors involved including a faith-based motivation, they have moved to Utah, where he will start classes at American Fork High School in less than two weeks.
“There were all sorts of things pushing this move,” Packard said on Thursday during a break while unloading furniture with his parents. “It’s been hard leaving Yakima. I was going to be captain of the cross country team and we were going to have a good team. But this feels like the right thing for me.”
With so much uncertainty about fall sports and the entire 2020-2021 athletic year, a hot topic in Washington this summer has been athletes attracted to other states where restrictions are lighter and sports schedules are mostly intact. Last month, Wenatchee’s Camden Sirmon, the CBBN’s first-team all-league quarterback as a junior, moved to Montana and will attend Missoula’s Sentinel High School this fall.
But for Packard and his family, this wasn’t entirely about sports.
As a full-time Running Start student throughout his junior year, he spent his days at Yakima Valley College. When YVC announced in April it was extending off-campus remote learning through the fall quarter, consideration for a move began.
“Online wasn’t the best for me. I struggled through it, and much prefer being in person,” Packard said. “When my parents first brought up the idea of moving I was kind of surprised because I thought things would be opening up in the summer and by the fall things might be mostly normal. But we saw how things were going.”
Yakima County has been unable to reach Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start reopening plan, and the WIAA recently announced plans to move fall sports to March and April of next year. That puts the state cross country meet right on the doorstep of track season.
“I didn’t have as good a cross country season as I wanted as a junior, then we lost the track season,” Packard noted. “So I was really looking forward to my senior year to show colleges what I could do. We just didn’t want any chance of losing that last season.”
Even though American Fork was a great choice as a national powerhouse for distance runners, the location — between Salt Lake City and Provo — was all about family.
“We have a lot of family living there — grandparents, aunts and uncles,” he said. “I’m the youngest of six and have a sister going to BYU now. So this brings us closer together. That part of it is great.”
Packard and his family are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and after his senior year is done he plans to serve a two-year mission. While at American Fork, he will take classes in the Concurrent Enrollment program through Utah Valley University, which has strong Mormon ties. The goal is to have his associate degree completed before his mission.
After all that, Packard hopes to dive into collegiate cross country and track. American Fork is definitely a place to get noticed.
Under coach Timo Mostert, the Cavemen have won eight state cross country titles and been runner-up five times. In 2017, his boys set a national track record in the 4 x 1,600 relay and had three runners between 4:02 and 4:06.
One of the first things Packard did with his new teammates was run a 5K road race last month and he clocked 15:50, which was fourth-best on the team.
“They’ve been super welcoming with me,” he said. “At first I was thinking it might be a little tough. Here’s a guy moving in from Washington trying to take somebody’s varsity spot. But we’ve been training together and they’ve been really nice — cross country is like that. The elevation has been a little tough (4,600 feet) but I’m getting used to it.”
American Fork starts on-campus classes on Aug. 18 with students required to wear masks. All fall sports are set to start on time, although with several layers of safety protocols in place. Packard will have his first race in three weeks.
“It wasn’t easy to do this,” he said. “I grew up in Yakima and we never moved until now. But this is good for our family, and I hope it works out well for me.”