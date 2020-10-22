Before four-time champions Cameron Guerin of Davis and Desiree Zavala of Grandview came along, West Valley’s Alyssa Calhoon was the Valley’s trailblazer in the early years of girls wrestling at the state championships.
After a fourth-place medal as a freshman in 2008, Calhoon reeled off three consecutive titles, including a remarkable rally in the final period of her junior finale. She was 59-3 against girls over those four seasons.
Starting with the completion of her three-peat in 2011, here are excerpts from my coverage of Calhoon’s three-year reign.
• • • • •
TACOMA — When Alyssa Calhoon walked away from her first Mat Classic with a state title two years ago, all smiles and youthful joy, she had no idea what the coming years would bring.
And that’s because there were so many unknowns.
Ascending from a fourth-place medal as a freshman to a state championship the next season, girls wrestling was rife with unknowns and declaring desires to be a three-time champ seemed risky in the extreme.
So Calhoon just checked the talk and went out and did it.
West Valley’s senior groundbreaker became the Valley’s first girl to threepeat at Mat Classic XXIII on Saturday, holding off a late challenge by Interlake’s Brandae Grein to win the 160-pound final 8-6 at the Tacoma Dome.
In finishing the season with a 21-0 record, Calhoon not only established a female first but became just the sixth wrestler of any gender in the Valley to win three straight titles.
“Back then, as a sophomore, I didn’t even know what to expect as a junior,” she said shortly after her career finale. “I just hoped to come back each year and do well, the best I could. I knew I would be proud of whatever happened.”
Through Saturday’s semifinals, Calhoon was even more impressive than her pinning run as a junior. Three consecutive falls — timing 3:11, 1:57 and 1:48 — put her in the 160 final again.
But Grein presented problems. Not only was she a two-time medalist, but in the semis she pinned Lakes’ standout freshman Kiaya Van Scoyoc, a nationally ranked judo youth who came in 32-0.
In the final, Calhoon pressed the pace early, building an 8-2 lead through two periods. But the well-conditioned Grein scored four points in the final minute, including back points, before time expired.
“That was a hard one to win,” Calhoon said. “I felt OK but she had some strong moves at the end. I knew I was still up two — but thank goodness time ran out.”
---
2010: Sharper details would come later, but in the stunning aftermath of her second state wrestling title, Alyssa Calhoon was clueless as to how she had done it.
“I have no idea,” said the West Valley junior. “I was scared and I was desperate.”
And, by all appearances, beaten.
Buried in a 9-4 deficit in the final period of a 160-pound title rematch with Montesano’s Michaela Ecklund, Calhoon tried what she thought was her move of “last resort.”
And she missed.
Ecklund made Calhoon pay for a blundered lateral drop, taking her down for an 11-4 lead with one minute left.
“I thought maybe that was it,” Calhoon said. “There wasn’t enough time to catch her in points so I knew the only way to win was to pin her.”
With one extended move of remarkable execution, Calhoon powered through a seldom used ‘gumby’ maneuver, reversing Ecklund and rolling her directly on her lower back. Just as soon as Ecklund realized she was in trouble, the referee slammed his hand.
Pin, 5:27.
“I’ve used that maybe once,” Calhoon, still dazed, said of the gumby. “When I tried to throw her and she landed on top of me, that was really scary. I had to find a way to pin her.”
It was an unlikely finish for an already deep rivalry. Calhoon beat Ecklund in the final seconds of last year’s 160 state final, and Ecklund fractured her right forearm in the process.
This season, USA Wrestling Magazine has ranked Calhoon third in the nation at 160 and Ecklund seventh.
“I knew she was after me,” said Calhoon, who fell behind 8-2 in the first minute of the match. “It’s been a crazy state (tournament) this time, but some how I won it again.”
---
2009: With nothing but pins and technical falls for experience, you’d think Alyssa Calhoon wouldn’t have a knack for dramatic split-second timing.
Wrong thinking.
The West Valley sophomore broke a tie match with a whirlwind takedown and near fall in the final five seconds to capture the 160-pound championship in the WIAA’s third girls tournament, which was expanded from 12-entry brackets to 16 this year.
After rocketing through her bracket with two first-period pins and a 17-0 technical fall, Calhoon found a stiff challenge in Montesano junior Michaela Ecklund, who had Calhoon’s trademark head-and-arm throw well scouted.
“It was intense taking her on because she was ready for my moves,” Calhoon said. “I kept trying to set it up but she kept stepping back out of it. I was worried.”
Ecklund stuck to her plan — until the end.
With the score locked at 3-3 and the final seconds of regulation draining away, Calhoon tried again and hit it flush, taking Ecklund straight to the mat and on her back for an 8-3 victory.
“I didn’t know how much time was left but I knew I had to try something,” she said. “I guess I hit it just right.”