Maybe the intense effort and emotion of an epic Friday took its toll. but the rewards of such a day had already been won.
West Valley had its trophy, massively outplayed its seeding and added nicely to the program's treasure chest of riches.
"We're West Valley," said senior Kyley Cyr, "and we know how to win."
A fact abundantly proven on Friday when the Rams, seeded 14th, emerged victorious from two five-set marathon duels, including a quarterfinal that actually ended very early Saturday morning.
Those bracket-busting endurance wins deserved a rest that West Valley didn't have and on Saturday, up against two of the state's elite, the Rams fell to Curtis and Graham Kapowsin and accepted a four-place trophy in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament in the SunDome.
For a team that didn't win its league or district, it was a huge accomplishment and it was powered by a mental toughness that was in question just a month ago when it was swept in league play by Wenatchee and Eastmont.
"We definitely had some big goals for this team because there's a lot of talent here, but we had to work through some things," said coach Jill O'Brien. "About three weeks we really turned a corner with our mental approach and played much tougher. Once these girls proved it to themselves, they brought out their potential."
After three straight 3-0 sweeps in district play to earn the CBBN's second berth, that potential shined on Friday.
First came a 25-15, 18-25, 26-28, 25-18, 15-8 defeat of third-seeded Lake Stevens, which went on to win three straight matches to claim the seventh-place trophy. Then came a long wait to start a quarterfinal at 10:30 p.m. and the Rams responded with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 21-25, 15-9 dispatching of Mt. Rainier, which took home the sixth-place trophy.
Not bad for a team that played only one five-set match all season.
"I knew the potential this team had and we finally got to show it," said Cyr, a three-time all-league libero and one of six seniors. "It was a mental thing, getting us all to believe it, but we had a common goal coming in here. I'm so proud of us."
The Rams put five players on the CBBN's first team and Friday was their stage, especially for Kennedy Webb. The junior outside hitter pounded 21 kills against Lake Stevens and 22 against Mt. Rainier — plus she had 32 digs for the day.
Eastern Washington-bound senior middle Zoey Crimin collected 13 blocks on Friday, junior Lily Kinloch had 26 kills, junior setter Lexi Barbee amassed 63 assists and 33 digs and Cyr had 48 digs. Crimin, Cyr and Webb were on the 2019 squad that was 0-2 at state.
On Saturday, West Valley faced the two best teams from the state's toughest league. SPSL North champion and second-seeded Curtis prevailed 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 in the semifinals and SPSL South winner and No. 4 seed Graham Kapowsin won the trophy final 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.
"We were the underdogs here with our seeding but none of that mattered when we took the court yesterday," Cyr said. "We believed we could make it this far."
This crew carried on the program's deep and highly decorated history with its 18th state trophy — 11 of which have been fourth or higher with four titles.
