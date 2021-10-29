Extending its long win streak and then having it ended, West Valley's slowpitch team experienced it all on Friday.
But the important thing is the Rams are still going.
After thumping Woodinville 16-1 in the quarterfinals to stretch its win streak to 12 games, West Valley then fell 19-8 to top-seeded Chiawana in Friday's semifinals at the Class 4A state tournament at Yakima's Gateway Sports Complex.
The Rams (16-5) will take on Bothell (16-3) at noon on Saturday with the winner then playing for third and fourth at 2 p.m. Chiawana (19-1) and Central Valley (13-9) will meet in the championship game at the same time.
In Friday's quarterfinal round, pitcher Katie Arnold threw a five-inning four-hitter and senior shortstop Anika Garcia clubbed her ninth home run of the season and was 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Sophomore third baseman Ryder Prather was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI, junior Haley Betterton was also 3-for-4 with two RBI and Alexys Soptich drove in three runs.
Chiawana, which swept West Valley in September, hit three home runs in the first two innings and bolted to a quick 12-1 lead.
Should the Rams eliminate Bothell, which stayed alive with an 11-10 loser-out win over Union, they would face either CBBN rival Moses Lake or Battle Ground in the third-fourth trophy game.
In the 3A-2A tournament at Gateway, Kelso (16-0-1) will meet University (20-1) in the championship game at 2 p.m. The loser-out games at noon include Lake Washington vs. Mt. Spokane and Hermiston vs. R.A. Long.
West Valley 16, Woodinville 1
WV highlights: Katie Arnold CG, 0 ER, 4-hitter; Anika Garcia 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Linnea Butler 1-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ryder Prather 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Alexys Soptich 3 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Chiawana 19, West Valley 8
WV highlights: None reported.
