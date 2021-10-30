West Valley's short trip to the Class 4A state slowpitch tournament at the Gateway Sports Complex was a fruitful one.
The Rams took third place after cruising to two victories Saturday. Their only loss this weekend was to eventual champion Chiawana.
West Valley racked up 23 hits en route to a 17-9 victory against Bothell in its first game Saturday. The Rams bettered that performance in the trophy round, walloping Battle Ground 29-5 behind 19 hits while taking advantage of 20 walks.
WV finished the season 18-5.
Katie Arnold led the onslaught against Bothell with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate that included a home run, triple and six RBI. Kenidee Holden also was 5 for 5 and drove in three runs, and Anika Garcia added a home run for the Rams.
Arnold again keyed the offense from her leadoff spot against Battle Ground. She was 2 for 4 with three runs and four RBI. Garcia had four hits, including a double and triple, and knocked in six runs.
Ryder Prather was 4 for 6 with four RBI and Lea Statler and Samantha Ostriem each drove in three runs, while Hailey Betterton was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs.
Top-seeded Chiawana held off defending champions and seventh-seeded Central Valley 13-12 to capture the Class 4A championship.
Fourth-seeded University of Spokane topped No. 2 Kelso 26-11 in the Class 3A-2A championship.
The Titans dispatched tournament top seed Mount Spokane in Friday's semifinals. Mount Spokane beat Hermiston for third place on Saturday.
West Valley 17, Bothell 9
West Valley highlights: Katie Arnold 5-5, HR, 3b, 6 RBI, 4 runs; Anika Garcia HR, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden 5-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler 2-3; Evka Ball 3-4, run, RBI; Leah Statler 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs.
West Valley 29, Battle Ground 5
West Valley highlights: Arnold 2-3, 2b, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Garcia 4-5, 2b, 3b, 6 RBI; Ryder Prather 4-6, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Hailey Betterton 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Ball 2-3, 2 RBI; Statler 1-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
