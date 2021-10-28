Anika Garcia sure knows how to convert excitement and energy into production, especially when amped up all the more by her teammates.
Production with power.
At last Saturday’s CBBN district slowpitch championship game in Moses Lake, the West Valley senior stood in the on-deck circle and watched classmate Katie Arnold lead off the game with a double.
“We were just so excited and ready to go because we wanted that district win so much,” she said. “When Katie started off with that double, I just wanted to keep it going.”
So she hit the ball out of the park.
And the feeling didn’t wear off. In the third inning Garcia did it again. And then in the fourth, yet again.
By the end of the game, the Rams’ shortstop sent three over the fence with seven RBI and West Valley ran off with a 23-12 victory to extend its win streak to 11 games heading into the Class 4A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Yakima’s Gateway Sports Complex.
“Since the last time we played Moses Lake (a league split on Sept. 22) we’ve been playing better and better and it shows how well we’ve bonded as a team,” Garcia said. “My teammates have given me such confidence — I couldn’t have done that Saturday without them backing me up. We’re playing great and having so much fun.”
West Valley started the season 4-4 and dropped two games at Chiawana, which is the top seed in the eight-team state tournament. The fifth-seeded Rams (15-4) open Friday at noon against No. 4 Woodinville (14-2) with the winner likely to face the Riverhawks in the 4 p.m. semifinals.
Coach Brad Cramer has plenty of experience in his lineup since his freshman-dominated team two years ago made the same appearance at Gateway and came up a run short of a trophy.
In slowpitch, of course, there’s lots of contact and lots of hits and West Valley’s fundamentals in that regard have been stellar. The Rams are batting .493 as a team with 240 runs scored in 19 games. Junior outfielder Kenidee Holden, who bats third behind Garcia, leads the way at .633 while Garcia is right there at .617. Linnea Butler, Katie Arnold and Leah Statler are also all on the plus side of .500.
It’s Garcia who brings the thunder with six of the team’s 11 triples, eight of the 12 home runs and a team-best 39 RBI.
In the fall, this isn’t a fastpitch swing, to be sure. Garcia, who has an exceptional fastpitch swing, has learned to dial the pace back and adjust to a pitch that’s roughly 30 miles-an-hour slower and on a different plane.
“Coach Cramer has shown me how to approach slowpitch, which I don’t think messes up my fastpitch swing at all,” she explained. “You basically get as far back in the box as you can and be as patient as you can. The key is waiting for the right pitch.”
In the spring, Garcia has been an elite all-league shortstop for the Rams since her freshman year. She’s also an outfielder for her summer club team, the Washington Angels 18U Gold out of the Tri-Cities. On Tuesday this week she made a college recruiting visit to George Fox in Oregon and will visit Arizona Christian and Grand Canyon next week.
On this team, Garcia especially enjoys playing defense between two of her best friends — Statler at second and Ryder Prather at third. Holding down big innings will be key this week and they did that last Saturday, holding Moses Lake to four runs over the final four innings.
In that game, the Rams held a 16-11 lead heading into the sixth inning. Garcia already had her three clouts and came the plate with the bases loaded.
“The count got to 3-0 and we have a rule that we never swing at a 3-0 pitch,” Cramer said. “I wish Anika would’ve looked at me because I would’ve given her the swing sign with the day she was having.”
“I thought about it, a grand slam,” Garcia said, “but I wasn’t going to reach for it and it was definitely ball four.”
No matter. Garcia got her seventh RBI with a bases-loaded free pass and the rest of the team did plenty of damage, scoring seven runs to blow the game open.
“It was so exciting and gives us even more confidence for this week,” she said. “It’ll be fantastic to play right here at home.”
