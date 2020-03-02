YAKIMA, Wash. — West Valley earned its spot at the Class 4A state tournament by making it a priority to contest shots and rebound better than any team in the CBBN.
So it's no surprise coach Jon Kinloch believes those two elements will be critical to ensuring his team can play more than one game this week at the Tacoma Dome. The Rams' zone defense will face a formidable challenge against Skyview's three-pronged scoring attack in a loser-out game Wednesday afternoon.
"It’s just our ability to adjust to what they run and how they’re getting those guys shots," Kinloch said. "Fortunately we’ve had a good look at them on film."
Northwest Nazarene signee and coach's son Kyle Gruhler leads the Storm with more than 20 points per game, and Kinloch said the 6-foot-5 forward can score in a variety of ways. Guards Jace Chatman and Squeeky Johnson also average double figures for No. 11 Skyview, which enters Wednesday with an 18-9 record and plays in the tough Greater St. Helens League with No. 1 Union.
Even though the Storm have four players taller than 6-foot-4, West Valley won't see anything like the size Kinloch said caused some problems in a 74-44 regional loss to Mount Si last Saturday. The No. 1 team in some 4A preseason polls brought seven players 6-6 or taller and great athleticism all over the court.
"There wasn’t a lot of size in our league," Kinloch said. "There were a lot of capable players and teams but one thing that we didn’t have in our league was size."
The Rams reaped the benefits thanks to four players — including three starters — 6-5 or taller, highlighted by 7-1 center Conner Turner, the CBBN's defensive player of the year. Logan Kinloch and talented sixth man Jack Van De Brake also earned spots on the league's all-defense team.
They still couldn't stop Mount Si from shooting better than 50 percent on threes, many of which Kinloch said came late in the shot clock. History shows players generally shoot worse from the outside in the cavernous Tacoma Dome, something Kinloch hopes his team will be more immune to as the only CBBN school without a shooting background in its home gym.
"Hopefully that works to our favor defensively," Kinloch said. "I think the biggest issue in lower percentage shooting is the ability to win the battle of the boards."
Skyview's strong rebounding ability could be seen in a 59-57 overtime win over Mount Rainier, when two putback attempts produced a game-winning basket just before the buzzer to secure a state berth. Kinloch wants offensive rebounding to be an emphasis for his team as well.
West Valley will be trying to break a 12-game losing streak for the CBBN in state and regional competition, dating back to Davis's 2015 semifinal win over Woodinville. Kinloch's confident a veteran lineup full of juniors and seniors who have played plenty of high-level games will be ready for their first state tournament appearance.
"I think it’s just knowing that you belong, first of all, and then trusting your preparation," Kinloch said. "Every team has to adapt to the environment that you’re in and realize that you don’t have to play perfect."