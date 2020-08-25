West Valley quarterback Issac Madrigal announced he is moving to Arizona to attend Cesar Chavez High School south of Phoenix.
Madrigal received all-CBBN second-team honors after his sophomore season last fall when he completed 142 of 274 passes for 2,169 yards with 21 touchdowns. He threw for 641 yards and eight touchdowns in the second half of the 2018 season.
Senior Christian Montelongo, a linebacker for the Rams last year, is also reported to be attending the same school in Laveen, Ariz.
Arizona is moving ahead with fall sports as football practice is set to start on Sept. 7 with the first games scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Cesar Chavez is a Class 6A school, the largest classification in the state.
With COVID-19 precautions in mind, Washington moved its fall sports to March and April of next year. Football practice is tentatively set to start Feb. 17.
The CBBN has lost both of its all-league quarterbacks to out-of-state moves. First-team pick Camden Sirmon of Wenatchee moved to Missoula, Mont., earlier this summer.