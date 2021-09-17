West Valley's season officially started Friday night, two weeks later than expected.
But to hear the Rams tell it, their 34-20 loss to 3A No. 6 Kennewick served as more of a warmup for the real season that begins with next Friday's Big 9 opener at rival Sunnyside. Either way, they were relieved to finally play a game and find out where they stand after sharing a Big 9 South title with the Grizzlies during an abbreviated schedule last spring.
"We have a lot of things we can improve on," West Valley coach Dan Eyman said. "But I saw enough good things from us that we can fix a lot of things after this first game and I'm so glad just to get a game in."
Before West Valley meets Sunnyside's all-league tailback Myles Newhouse, it faced off against Myles Mayovsky, a 6-foot-1 210-pound senior with scholarship offers from Army and Louisiana. The Rams defense looked overmatched before it stepped on the field against the bruising runner who found plenty of holes while running for 288 yards and three touchdowns behind a big, physical offensive line.
Still, West Valley's undersized defenders fought hard and occasionally made big plays, including a fourth-down sack by Aden Mata and two Drew Johnson interceptions. The Rams secondary can expect to see a lot more passes next week against a dynamic Grizzlies passing attack led by sophomore quarterback Logan Rodriguez.
Of course, the Rams bring in an explosive passing game of their own, thanks to Skyler Cassel and his top two receivers, Drew Johnson and Ben Trammel. The Lions mostly contained Johnson, who scored four touchdowns in the first half of a win over Davis last spring, but Cassel found Trammel for a long touchdown in each half.
"Ever since that last game we had three touchdowns together, he’s one of the top two targets for me," Cassel said. "I think all of our wide receivers will have 500+ yard seasons."
The junior quarterback saw plenty to like from his inexperienced offensive line, which took on a formidable challenge against the bigger Lions. Cassel said they mostly gave him enough time to throw, and he acknowledged leaving the pocket too early more than once.
He still showed some impressive poise while completing 23 of 38 passes for 320 yards, especially during an 83-yard touchdown drive that started with two minutes left in the first half. A scoreboard that stayed dark all night made Cassel's task all the more difficult on what he called a "fun" march down the field.
Despite some inconsistency, Eyman liked what he saw from Cassel in the opener. It's clear he'll be counted on to lead the Rams against a tough league schedule, and he's earned the full confidence of the coaching staff.
"I love having him on my team," Eyman said. "I wouldn't trade him for everybody."
Even without much of a running game, West Valley's offense proved it could keep moving the ball for an entire game against a formidable defense. The Rams nearly tied the score at 20 in the third quarter, but on first and goal Mayovsky intercepted a deflected pass, ran it back about 60 yards, then lateraled the ball to Austin Stoddard, who took it in for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
West Valley likely won't see another team with the size and talent of Kennewick, which took advantage of its length to knock down several of Cassel's passes. He's eager to keep improving and take what he's learned into the Rams' third game against Sunnyside in the last seven months.
"This game was to get prepared for them," Cassel said. "We're ready. We played them twice last (spring) so we know what they have."
The Rams were scheduled to open two weeks ago at home against North Creek, which had to cancel because of Covid protocols. West Valley ran into its own problems with Covid the next week, forcing the Rams to cancel their trip to Coeur d'Alene.
Kennewick=0=13=13=8=—34
West Valley=7=6=0=7=—=20
WV — Ben Trammell 45 pass from Skyler Cassel (Trammel kick)
KEN — Myles Mayovsky 20 run (kick failed)
KEN — Mayovsky 24 run (Zaydel Capetillo kick)
WV — Cade Golbek 3 pass from Cassel (kick failed)
KEN — Mayovsky 4 run (Capetillo kick)
KEN — Team 97 interception return (kick failed)
WV — Trammel 67 pass from Cassel (Trammel kick)
KEN — Dayton Davis 13 run (Davis run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kennewick, Mayovsky 32-288, Davis 12-87, Erick Mora 1-(minus-2) . West Valley, Hayden Morehouse, Daniel Teernick, Cassel 5-(minus-5).
PASSING — Kennewick, Davis 11-25-2-106. West Valley, Cassel 23-38-1-320.
RECEIVING — Kennewick, Austin Stoddard 5-56, Hunter Brummett 2-31, Mayovsky 1-11, Mora 2-9, Jonah Gebers 1-6. West Valley, Trammell 6-177, Jackson May 7-99, Drew Johnson 3-30, Morehouse 5-6, Isaac Froula 1-5, Golbek 1-3.
