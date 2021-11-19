Go the distance.
West Valley and Ellensburg did nothing but that in the state volleyball tournaments on Friday and came away with all the emotions that type of grueling effort can produce.
The Rams, seeded 14th, delivered the shock of the Class 4A tournament with a five-set opening-round victory over No. 3 Lake Stevens as Kennedy Webb's 21 kills and 20 digs powered her resilient team to a 25-15, 18-25, 26-28, 25-18, 15-8 triumph.
That sent West Valley into a quarterfinal against Mt. Rainier but since 42 matches were on the slate across three classifications all of the 8:45 p.m. quarterfinals started much later than scheduled in the SunDome and much later than the Herald-Republic's press time.
On the other end of that bloated schedule and the five-set emotional spectrum was Ellensburg, which arrived with nine other 2A teams for five first-round matches that started at 7 a.m.
That the 11th-seeded Bulldogs dueled with No. 7 White River for two hours and eventually succumbed 25-19, 26-24, 21-25, 24-26, 23-21 in one of the longest state matches ever should've been heartbreak enough for one day. But Ellensburg returned for a loser-out match in the afternoon against Shadle Park and that, too, went five sets.
With just two seniors, the Bulldogs built a 2-1 lead with a dominant third-set victory before scrappy Shadle Park seized the momentum back and didn't let go in a 22-25, 25-23, 11-25, 25-12, 15-12 win that eliminated the CWAC co-champs.
"It's rough to go out with as much heart as the kids showed," said coach Jesse Steucke. "I told them this is the most talented group of girls that didn't win a match at state. We just had a slip of focus in that fourth game and we didn't get it back."
Two-time CWAC MVP Abby Harrell, a junior who had 30 kills and 23 digs in the White River marathon, showed that form again against Shadle Park, a shorter team that countered with exceptional defense. After splitting the first two sets, stout serving by Kendall Steele and Leah Drexler sparked the Bulldogs to a 10-1 start and they rolled to an easy win in the third.
But the Highlanders from Spokane, the GSL's 2A league and district champion and perhaps underappreciated with a No. 15 seed, used that defense to turn the tide. From an 11-11 tie in the fifth, SP finished with a 4-1 run.
"I admire the grit that Shadle Park played with — they weren't letting much hit the floor," Steucke said. "We have a lot of talented kids coming back, but we'll need to develop more of that same grit and that's on me. It's a rough way to end it, but I'm grateful for this season and this team."
After three sets against Lake Stevens, which was the 2019 state runner-up, West Valley was in a tough spot having fallen behind 2-1 with a deflating 28-26 setback in the third. But it turned out to be anything but deflating as the Rams responded with their best play of the season.
In addition to Webb's huge all-around game, Lily Kinloch had 11 kills, Zoey Crimin collected seven blocks, Lexi Barbee amassed 28 assists and 15 digs and Kyley Cyr had 18 digs.
West Valley's quarterfinal opponent, 11th-seeded Mt. Rainier, turned in its own first-round marathon upset by outlasting No. 6 Wenatchee 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 29-27, 15-12. Wenatchee was unbeaten in the CBBN and the district champion.
With a quarterfinal win, the Rams would advance to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal on Saturday. A loss would send them into an 11:45 a.m. loser-out match.
In the 3A tournament, second-seeded Peninsula and No. 4 Mead advanced to Friday's late championship match with semifinal sweeps.
The top four seeds reached Saturday's 2A semifinals with No. 3 Ridgefield and No. 2 Steilacoom set to meet in one 1:30 p.m. semifinal and top-seeded Columbia River and No. 4 Burlington-Edison paired in the other.
For brackets, scores and live updates, visit www.wiaa.com
