West Valley answered its wake-up call Friday morning, rallying past No. 3 Lake Stevens in five sets in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament in the SunDome.
The 14th-seeded Rams won 25-15, 18-25, 26-28, 25-18, 15-8 in a match that was slated for an 8:45 a.m. start because of a packed weekend schedule.
West Valley advances to play No. 11 Mount Rainier, which upended sixth-seeded Wenatchee in another five-setter. The Rams vs. Rams matchup is schedule for an 8:45 p.m. start, but will likely get going late.
Playing an even earlier opener, No. 10 Ellensburg were edged by seventh-seeded White River in five sets 25-19, 26-24, 21-25, 24-26, 23-21 in a 7 a.m. match.
The Bulldogs will try to remain alive for a trophy against No. 14 Sequim, which was swept by third-seeded Ridgefield, in a match that was scheduled to start at 2:15 but didn't start on time.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 21 kills, 20 digs; Lily Kinloch 11 kills: Lexi Barbee 28 assists, 15 digs; Kyley Cyr 18 digs; Zoey Crimin 7 blocks.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 30 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.