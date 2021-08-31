West Valley is one of two CBBN schools forced to cancel Friday’s season-opening football games due to COVID-19 contact protocols.
The Rams were set to host North Creek of Bothell but have canceled “due to a lack of available players in certain positions to provide a balanced team,” according to the school.
Wenatchee has canceled its game against Skyline on Friday for similar issues, and Lake Stevens and Spanaway Lake have canceled their first two nonleague games because of a large number of players being placed in quarantine.
West Valley, which also canceled its JV game at North Creek scheduled for next Tuesday, remains set to open its season at Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 10. Wenatchee is scheduled to open Sept. 11 hosting Mount Baker.
West Valley and Wenatchee are both set to open league play on Oct. 1.