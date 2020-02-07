YAKIMA, Wash. —West Valley’s defense spent a week finding ways to improve and correct its mistakes following by far the Rams’ closest league win of the season last Friday at Eisenhower.
They responded with one of their most dominant performances of the season in a 69-46 win over Moses Lake, holding the Chiefs to three points in the first quarter and just 10 in the first half. Coach Jon Kinloch said a lot of substitutions after halftime contributed to a bit of a letdown as West Valley’s balanced offense scored enough to cruise to a 14th straight win.
“In watching the film (against Eisenhower) we weren’t as disciplined in our defense and our rotations as we should have been,” Kinloch said. “This week we emphasized that quite a bit.”
Even with 7-foot-1 senior Conner Turner not quite himself after battling sickness all week, West Valley worked hard to contest every shot and dominate the defensive boards. The Rams excel at utilizing their length all over the court with players like 6-foot-5 Logan Kinloch, as well as 6-foot-6 forwards James Matheny and Carter Finley.
Kinloch also led the way with 18 points as all 10 players to see the court scored for the Rams. Kinloch said Turner passed well out of double teams to create plenty of open looks as West Valley opened up a 22-point lead at halftime.
The Rams (10-0 CBBN, 16-2 overall) have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the district tournament with two games remaining next week. But don’t expect the league’s best defense to relax or get complacent.
“We watch a lot of film and just see where there’s opportunities,” Kinloch said. “Even in wins where it’s lopsided, we try to find the areas that we can continue to improve.”
MOSES LAKE — Roylance 2, Regimbal 6, Jansen 0, Marshall Tibbs 10, Purcell 3, Lindgren 0, Hart 5, Lucio 0, Nordberg 5, Sperline 4, Hone 0, Kyle Karstetter 11.
WEST VALLEY — Van De Brake 4, Dorsett 5, D. Kinloch 4, Cluff 4, Schlepp 2, Trey Funk 12, Logan Kinloch 18, Matheny 8, Finley 5, Groth 7.
Moses Lake=3=7=16=20=—=46
West Valley=13=19=18=19=—=69