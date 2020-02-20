YAKIMA, Wash. — Elite team defense carried West Valley to an unbeaten run through the regular season.
When Eastmont put up more points against the Rams than any other league opponent in Thursday's district final, they proved that same unselfishness and chemistry can be just as effective on offense. West Valley struggled to pull away but never trailed after midway through the first quarter to win 73-65 and capture the program's first district title and state berth since winning the CWAC tournament in 2013.
"Everyone on the team really contributed offensively," junior Logan Kinloch said. "That's not always scoring. That's making the right play and everyone did that."
He showed why he's the Rams' leading scorer this season by sinking three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 24 points, including six during a critical 10-3 run after Eastmont tied the game at 45 in the third quarter. Kinloch said the Rams' offensive execution keeps improving, and that's why they've reached 70 points in four of their last seven games after hitting the mark only once in their first 14 games.
That hardly mattered as West Valley held opponents to fewer than 45 points per game, beating Eastmont 60-47 and 70-48 along the way. The uptempo Wildcats still fell four points short of their season average at West Valley, despite red-hot shooting from all over the court by Isaac Wellborn, who posted a double-double 30 points and 10 rebounds.
"Late in the game, when it mattered, we locked in and got some stops," coach Jon Kinloch said. "When people are making really deep threes against our zone, it does stretch the zone and then it makes some holes in the middle as well."
The Wildcats also found success crashing the offensive glass, which Jon Kinloch said often came from long, wild shots that result in unusual rebounds. But in the last two minutes West Valley allowed only one field goal and didn't give up any offensive boards, with the exception of one off of a blocked shot.
At the other end, Eastmont's decision to switch all screens in its man-to-man defense created some favorable mismatches for West Valley's much taller lineup. Jon Kinloch said the Rams stayed aggressive and shared the ball well to set up open looks and draw fouls, then took advantage by making 25 of 31 free throws.
Trey Funk contributed some important second-chance opportunities to score 13 points, and 7-foot-1 center Conner Turner added 14 while attracting significant attention every time he caught the ball inside. He's shooting around 60 percent this season and Logan Kinloch said the senior's excellent passing makes things easy for the other Rams.
Perhaps no one better exemplifies the team-first approach than Jack Van De Brake, a senior who Jon Kinloch said would be a starter and a top scorer for most other teams in the Big 9. Instead, Logan Kinloch said Van De Brake's embraced the role of sixth man, and he converted a pair of tough layups in the fourth quarter to keep Eastmont at arm's length.
"He's been the energy guy all four years he's been here," Logan Kinloch said. "He's really lighting the fire under us to get everything going. He's been a real team leader the whole year."
Aside from a few moments when the team sped up a little too much against the athletic Wildcats, Jon Kinloch said his players handled the postseason pressure well. After winning their first eight league games by 12 points or more West Valley's margin of victory has been eight points or less in three of its last five games, something both Kinlochs said should help them moving forward.
If West Valley (19-2) can avoid falling from the No. 8 spot in the 4A RPI, it would be guaranteed a trip to the Tacoma Dome regardless of what happens in Regionals next week. Logan Kinloch said the key to winning will be staying loose, noting they learned some valuable lessons from tough losses to 3A powerhouses Mt. Spokane and Kamiakin earlier this season.
Those games no longer mattered as he and his teammates cut down the nets to celebrate one of the most dominant seasons in league history. When the rim was finally bare, the student section eagerly accepted Jon Kinloch's invitation to join the players in a happy mob on the court.
"These fans have been so supportive all year," Jon Kinloch said. "They love our guys. Our guys love them."
EASTMONT — Calvillo 1, Trey Haberlock 14, Isaac Wellborn 30, McIlwaine 1, Silliman 3, Esparza 3, Smith 3, Cael Flanagan 10. Totals 25-66 6-8 65.
WEST VALLEY — Van De Brake 6, Dorsett 8, Schlepp 0, Trey Funk 13, Logan Kinloch 24, Matheny 8, Conner Turner 14. Totals 22-46 25-31 73.
Eastmont=15=17=19=14=—=65
West Valley=19=17=19=18=—=73
3-point goals — Eastmont 9-32 (Wellborn 5-10, Haberlock 2-9, Blake Siliman 1-2, Dillon Esparza 1-2), West Valley 4-10 (Kinloch 3-6, Dorsett 1-). Rebounds — Eastmont 35 (Wellborn 10), West Valley 34 (Funk 8, Kinloch 8, James Matheny 7). Turnovers — Eastmont 12, West Valley 12. Steals: Eastmont 10, West Valley 8. Fouls — Eastmont 22, West Valley 13. Fouled out — Smith.