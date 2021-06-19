Faced with their fourth game in five days, West Valley's boys and their ferocious defense, which requires so much energy to sustain properly, might have been susceptible to losing a half step.
No such thing happened.
They covered, blocked and contested. They harassed, hindered and deflected. They congested, altered and flustered.
Roll it all up and they were relentless, too, and entirely unbeatable.
Pinning down Wenatchee's stout offense and its sharpshooter Garrett Long, the Rams rode their tireless defense and a stellar senior finale by Logan Kinloch to a 49-35 victory in Saturday's CBBN district championship game on their home floor, where they cut down the nets and capped a 9-0 season.
Kinloch scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including three baskets during an 8-0 run early in the period that quickly turned a 33-25 lead into a runaway. The Panthers managed just 11 field goals with three for Long, the league's leading scorer who shared MVP honors with Kinloch last year.
James Matheny, the team's only other senior along with Kinloch, scored nine of his 11 points in the first half to help set the tone, and junior Hunter Schlepp hustled for a game-high 11 rebounds.
"The one thing I thought about all day is we had to send Logan and James out with a win," said Schlepp, who was also motivated by having a sub-par game in West Valley's narrow 55-52 win at Wenatchee two weeks ago. "We had to get one last W for them so we knew that starts with our defense. We try to put a lot of pressure on teams and just grind away."
Long, a 6-foot-2 guard who's headed to Carroll College, netted 23 points in the first meeting with WV and broke out for 37 for his senior night against Eastmont. But on Saturday he was held to 14, eight of which came in the final period. He scored his first points with two minutes left in the first half and was 3-for-17 for the game.
"He's a tough guy and a slasher who loves to push it," Schlepp noted. "We had to get in his lanes and anticipate his moves. And we had to help each other, which we did."
It was an especially meaningful game for the 6-foot-6 Matheny, whose father passed away in March. It was also his birthday on Saturday and he responded with 4-for-4 shooting in the first half.
"I definitely thought of my dad a lot today," he said. "For my last game, I really wanted to play well and do everything I could. We didn't want to give up any easy shots and that takes a lot of effort and stamina. But we're used to that. For such a short season, I thought we did really well and made the most of it."
Kinloch fed off that feeling as well, hitting 10 of 15 shots and adding seven rebounds. The four-year varsity veteran, who had four 20-plus games this season, is headed to Link Year Prep Academy in Branson, Mo., in the fall.
Coach Jon Kinloch stresses the word unselfish with this group. Even with Logan's offensive prowess, four different players had game-high scoring honors in the brief nine-game schedule. And defensively, well, when you've held opponents to 43 points a game and then crack down and give up just 35 in a championship game — that says it all.
"They played for each other," the coach said. "In that way, they were very special."
WENATCHEE — Garrett Long 14, Albert 0, Young 3, Bromiley 0, Boyle 0, Burleson 0, Goodell 2, Joe Dorey 16. Totals 11-39 9-11 35.
WEST VALLEY — Anderson 0, Goldsmith 3, Trammell 0, Cluff 8, Schlepp 4, Wilburn 0, Logan Kinloch 23, James Matheny 11, Lopez 0, Mata 0, Perez 0. Totals 19-42 8-10 49.
Wenatchee=5=10=8=12=—=35
West Valley=10=13=10=16=—=49
WV highlights: Hunter Schlepp 11 rebs; Kinloch 10-15 FG, 2 3p, 7 rebs; Matheny 4-6 FG; Jackson Cluff 4-4 FT 4Q.