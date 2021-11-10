West Valley’s attack kept creating chances only to watch their shots sail off target or be denied in a first round 4A state playoff soccer match Wednesday night.
Then just when it seemed Jackson might find a game-winner on a dangerous free kick, the Rams found the response they needed after the shot sailed just high. A quick attack led to a hard shot by freshman Gigi Doucette, and the save fell to the waiting feet of sophomore Kaitlyn Rudick for the decisive goal in a 2-1 overtime win.
“Amazing ball by Gigi to put me in that situation to finish that,” Rudick said after celebrating a second straight golden goal victory with her teammates. “We got lucky that she didn’t make that goal and turned it around and scored.”
Along with many others at West Valley’s field, she thought the Rams would get their second goal with about five minutes left to play in the second half, when Jes Lizotte sent a hard, low shot towards the corner. But Jackson goalkeeper Abigail Harper put a fully outstretched hand on the ball to knock it wide for perhaps the best of her eight saves.
Rudick acknowledged some frustration from seeing so many missed opportunities aside from Lizotte’s game-tying goal in the 28th minute off a perfectly weighted pass from Kendall Moore. But the Rams kept the pressure on as coach Jason Timm made some minor adjustments to try to find better matchups, even moving Lizotte back to the midfield for part of the second half.
“It’s fantastic, obviously, to have multiple options to score,” said Timm, who has four players with at least 11 goals this season. “Having those options just makes it harder for other teams to game-plan against you.”
He also credited the West Valley defense, led by CBBN first-team defender Ashlyn Valdivinos. Other than an impressive individual effort by Kaelyn Fernandez on Jackson’s lone goal, the Timberwolves largely struggled to break through the Rams’ backline despite plenty of possession in the midfield.
West Valley’s ninth win in its last 10 games was the first by a CBBN team in a state tournament match since the Rams reached the state title game in 2016. It sets up a rematch of that final with West Valley set to travel to Camas for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
Wednesday night marked the state debut for all of the Rams, since none of them played on the playoff team from 2017. West Valley’s young roster features only two seniors — midfielders Gabby Kurtz and Mackenzie Kitt — and they’ve provided plenty of motivation for younger players like Rudick.
“I’m very glad that is not Mac and Gabby’s last game ‘cause I was not ready to say goodbye to them,” Rudick said. “Very glad we came out with the win.”
First half: 1, Jackson, Kaelyn Fernandez, 25:00; 2, West Valley, Jes Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 28:00.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: 3, West Valley, Kaitlyn Rudick, 85:00.
Saves: Abigail Harper (J) 8; Taylor Poor (WV) 2.
