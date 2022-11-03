West Valley’s dangerous attack ran into a seemingly impenetrable opponent in the Big 9 district title game Thursday night.
Wenatchee’s senior goalkeeper Ana Jarecki stopped everything the Rams sent her way, compiling 12 saves during a scoreless 90 minutes. She carried that momentum into the penalty kick shootout to make two more saves and hand West Valley a 0-0 (2-1) loss, snapping a 12-match win streak.
“If I got this shutout I would beat the (school) record, so that was a big motivation,” said Jarecki, who’s recorded 12 shutouts this season. “I just really didn’t want to play on Saturday.”
Teammates chanted her name and gave her the trophy as they celebrated earning a berth in the 4A state tournament. Meanwhile, Rams coach Jason Timm told his dejected players to remember how they felt as they prepare for a winner-to-state, loser-out game against Eastmont at West Valley on Saturday.
The only five goals Jarecki allowed in 12 league matches came from the Rams, who won 2-1 in extra time at Wenatchee and 3-2 on their home field. After scoring 24 goals in their final three regular season games, they failed to put away several quality chances on their home field.
“We played the game we wanted to play,” Timm said. "It was mostly in their half. Their keeper played a fantastic game. She made big saves time and time again.”
After Jarecki denied a pair of chances in the first five minutes, West Valley struggled to turn possession into goal-scoring opportunities until the second half. As the minutes ticked away the Rams kept applying more pressure and found more ways to connect passes behind Wenatchee’s defense for clear looks at goal.
Perhaps Jarecki’s only mistake came late in extra time, when she couldn’t corral a shot and gave West Valley a chance for the rebound. But she somehow managed to block the second shot from the ground and keep the ball out of the net.
Wenatchee consistently kept a defender on West Valley’s top scorer, Kendall Moore, giving her little space for most of the match. Still, the Eastern Washington commit who scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Eastmont in last year’s district title managed to create enough space for two shots from near the top of the box but couldn’t beat Jarecki.
“The players that we expect to score goals had the opportunities today,” Timm said. “The keeper came up with some big saves and we were a little bit off and if you miss those opportunities it can come back to bit you.”
It felt a little reminiscent of when the two teams met at Wenatchee and the Rams fell behind 1-0 in the first half. They dominated play in the second half but couldn’t finish until Tiffany Stratton’s equalizer in the 80th minute and Gigi Doucette scored the game-winner just two minutes into extra time.
Center back Ashlyn Valdivinos assisted that game-winner and she played a key role in limiting the Panthers’ offense Thursday night. West Valley goalkeeper Taylor Poor barely touched the ball before halftime and finished with four saves, including one on perhaps Wenatchee’s best chance of the match in extra time.
Other than that, though, the two five-minute sudden death periods belonged to West Valley. After putting plenty of shots slightly off target in regulation, the Rams kept their shots on frame to force six more saves from Jarecki.
To reach the state tournament for the second straight year West Valley will need to beat Eastmont for a third time this season. The Rams won 8-1 at home and 5-0 on the road just nine days ago.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: No goals.
Shootout: Wenatchee 2 (Grace Kunz, Zayli Stegeman), West Valley 1 (Jes Lizotte).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.