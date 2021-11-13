COWICHE — Sophomore Rachael Keller fired in both goals and the defense held strong as Highland's girls soccer team defeated Reardan 2-1 in the Class 2B-1B state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.
The third-seeded Scotties advance to the state semifinals for the second time in school history, the first trip coming in 2008, and will join the final four at Sumner's Sunset Chev Stadium next Friday and Saturday.
With a top-four seed, Highland got a bye into the quarterfinals in the 12-team tournament while 11-seed Reardan advanced with a 2-1 win over Onalaska in the first round.
"It was hard to keep focus with a nine-day layoff, but that gave us a chance to work on fitness a lot," said Highland coach Nikki Keller. "Our defense played well again and we were in control, but we did give one up late and had to wake up a little."
Junior Lucia Martinez assisted on both of Keller's goals, the first coming in the 25th minute and the second finding the net in the 65th minute. Reardan's tally came with six minutes left in regulation.
Highland improved to 16-3 and will play No. 2 Kalama (16-2) in Friday's first semifinal at 2 p.m. Kalama defeated Tonasket 4-0 on Saturday.
In Friday's second semifinal, Toledo and Adna will meet at 4 p.m. Adna knocked off top-seed Okanogan 3-1 while Toledo edged Mount Vernon Christian 3-2.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Lucia Martinez), 25:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Keller (Lucia Martinez), 65:00; 3, Reardan, Mckenzie Bjornberg, 74:00.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 3.
---
4A STATE
CAMAS 3, WEST VALLEY 2: At Camas, the Rams made the top-seeded and unbeaten Papermakers work for it, drawing within a goal on Gigi Doucette's tally in the 65th minute at Doc Harris Stadium.
Camas, though, held on for the quarterfinal victory, improving to 20-0 and advancing to next week's final four at Puyallup's Sparks Stadium.
Camas held a 1-0 lead at halftime, but Jes Lizotte's goal brought the Rams even in the 50th minute. The 2019 state champions, however, answered with two quick goals in the 52nd and 54th minutes to take the lead for good.
West Valley, with just two seniors, finished its season at 12-4.
First half: 1, Camas, Emerson Grafton, 25:00.
Second half: 2, WV, Jes Lizotte, 50:00; 3, Camas, Maya Parman, 52:00; 4, Camas, Bella Burns, 54:00; 5, WV, Gigi Doucette, 65:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 9, Camas 3.
