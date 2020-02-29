AUBURN, Wash. — Allowing just six points in the first half and balancing that with three double-digit scorers, East Valley's girls cruised to a 51-30 victory over Renton in the Class 2A regional round Saturday at Auburn Mountainview High School.
Ashlynn Sylve had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Karina Hibbitt added 14 points and Haiden Harrington finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Red Devils, who led 27-6 at the break.
East Valley (16-7), seeded No. 13, will play No. 4 White River in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the SunDome. White River lost to Burlington-Edison 59-55 on Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Haiden Harrington 10, Elder 0, Goodell 0, Prince 0, Livingston 3, Trujillo 0, Wright 5, Karina Hibbitt 14, Barry 2, Arenas 0, Gordon 0, Ashlynn Sylve 17.
RENTON — Castillo 5, Lewis 6, Herron 5, S. Jackson 1, Smith 8, Cooper 5, Luok 0.
East Valley=11=16=11=13=—=51
Renton=4=2=13=11=—=30
East Valley highlights: Harrington 9 rebs; Sylve 12 rebs.
---
CLASS 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 51, OAKESDALE 33: At West Valley-Spokane, Jada Liulamaga scored a game-high 19 points to help the Eagles knock off third-seeded Oakesdale.
With the victory, Yakama Tribal (18-6) will skip the first round of the Class 1B state tournament and play in Thursday's quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
The sixth-seeded Eagles held Oakesdale to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 6, Sy. Eagleheart 5, Lowe 5, Sa. Eagleheart 7, Eyle 4, Randall 0, Dawes 5, Salazar 0, Jada Liulamaga 19, Tulee 0, Suppah 0.
OAKESDALE — J. Reed 8, Perry 6, B. Rawls 2, Baljo 3, Buhl 0, Hansen 0, L. Rawls 2, LouEllen Reed 10, Hinnenkamp 2.
Yakama Tribal=15=5=12=19=—=51
Oakesdale=7=6=7=13=—=33
Yakama Tribal highlights: Gwen Dawes 5 rebs; Liulamaga 5 asts.
---
CLASS 4A
BELLARMINE PREP 64, SUNNYSIDE 52: At Rogers-Puyallup, Julia Bordeaux, a 6-foot senior, scored 23 points and teammate Callie Stevens netted 15 of her 21 points in the second half for 10th-seeded Bellarmine Prep (20-5).
Sunnyside, which popped out to a 15-12 lead at the end of the opening period, finished its season at 14-8. No other details were available.
Sunnyside=15=7=13=17=-=52
Bellarmine=12=16=25=11=-=64
---
BOYS
CLASS 2A
PROSSER 97, CLOVER PARK 78: At Richland, Calvin Maljaars put up 16 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks to lead the Mustangs in the winner-to-state, loser-out game.
Haden Hicks added 23 to earn Prosser (19-7) a spot at the SunDome, where it will face CWAC rival Toppenish for the fourth time on Wednesday.
CLOVER PARK — Xzavier Patterson 18, Raymon Martin 13, John Simpson 12, Marcel Hurst 12, Alex Coleman 18, Green 5.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 8, Saul Quinones 16, Swift 4, K. Rivera 4, Inions 9, Santillan 9, Brock Weinmann 17, Calvin Maljaars 16, Griffiths 0, Haden Hicks 23, Moreno 0, Schmitt 0.
Clover Park=21=17=22=18=—=78
Prosser=30=19=25=23=—=97
Prosser highlights: Maljaars 15 rebs, 6 assts, 4 blks; Kaiden Rivera 8 rebs; Tommy Inions 7 rebs; Hicks 7 rebs; Weinmann 4-10 3p.
---
CLASS 4A
MOUNT SI 74, WEST VALLEY 44: At Issaquah, third-seeded Mount Si hit 10 3-pointers and used a 12-0 run heading into halftime to pull away.
Kingco MVP Jabe Mullins scored 21 points for the Wildcats (23-4), who advance to Thursday's quarterfinals in the Tacoma Dome. No other details were available at press time.
West Valley (19-3), seeded sixth, will play No. 11 Skyview in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Skyview defeated Jackson 66-56 on Saturday.
West Valley=8=5=11=20=-=44
Mount Si=16=19=19=20=-=74
---
CLASS 2B
LIBERTY 66, WHITE SWAN 51: At West Valley-Spokane, Devin Sampson-Craig led the Cougars with 18 points but top-seeded and unbeaten Liberty, which trailed 33-29 at the break, pulled away in the second half.
Kupkana Leavitt added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for White Swan (18-7), which plays Colfax in the first round of the state tournament at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamit 0, Devin Sampson-Craig 18, Bass 0, Valdez 0, Kupkana Leavitt 15, S. Lewis 4, D. Lewis 5, Soaring Eagle 9, Hull 0, Villanueva 0, Shavehead 0.
LIBERTY — Stern 0, Colton Marsh 10, Simmons 0, J. Holling 6, Foland 0, Fisk 0, Flaig 4, Tayshawn Colvin 16, Finau 0, Van Ricker 28, D. Holling 2, Grumbly 0.
White Swan=15=18=10=8=—=51
Liberty=12=17=15=22=—=66
White Swan highlights: Leavitt 6 rebs, 4 stls.
---
WAHKIAKUM 58, KITTITAS 43: At Mark Morris, Jake Leitz scored a game-high 26 points as Wahkiakum survived the winner-to-state, loser-out game.
Justin Hudson and Blake Catlin both scored 11 points for the Coyotes, who finished the season with a 14-11 record.
KITTITAS — Walters 8, Justin Hudson 11, VanDorn 0, Coles 0, Rosbach 8, Byers 5, Jenks 0, Blake Catlin 11.
WAHKUAKUM — Rose 0, Logan LaBerge 13, Jake Leitz 26, Carlson 3, Hauff 0, Avalon 7, Neimela 0, Beery 4, Sause 0, Niemeyer 5.
Kittitas=7=11=13=12=—=43
Wahkiakum=15=13=17=13=—=58