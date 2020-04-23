Despite all the college-bound seniors referenced below, West Valley came back a year later to capture the 2A state title. It was the beginning of coach Katie Hinckley’s lengthy trophy run, which featured two titles and two third-place finishes between 2010 and 2013.
I was sure happy this title tilt didn’t go five games because we were already past 11 p.m. when it ended. Fortunately the hotel phone line was only three blocks away and West Valley got it done in four. Bless you, Rams.
LACEY — Unbeaten in September is promising.
Still unbeaten in October is the brink of something special.
Finishing unbeaten in November?
That’s perfection, a state championship and a dream come true.
West Valley’s volleyball team was still trying to soak that in late Saturday night after defeating Eastside Catholic in four games to not only capture the Class 3A state title but crown a 35-0 season.
“It’s unreal,” said senior Sarah Joffs through tears and a frozen smile. “We worked so hard and believed in ourselves so much, but to be here and finally do it. It’s a dream.”
Avenging a state semifinal loss last year to Eastside Catholic, and knocking out the defending champion in the afternoon to reach the final, the Rams brought all their weapons to the big dance and overpowered the big-hitting Crusaders 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 at St. Martin’s University.
Cheered by a vocal band of face-painted students lining the upper-level railing at Marcus Pavilion, West Valley went toe-to-toe at the net with an EC crew loaded with three 6-foot-1 hitters and a mission of its own to avoid a third runner-up finish in four years.
But what the Crusaders didn’t have was West Valley’s speed and defense.
Other than the second game when Boston College recruit Kam McLain found a groove on the outside, the Rams dictated both the pace and pressure.
“It’s amazing the way everything came together,” said senior standout hitter Morgan McDowell. “We knew we couldn’t rely too much on one or two things like our passing and defense, which are always good. We had to have great offense, blocking, everything. And we did that.”
It wasn’t just the final. West Valley was at its best in the semifinals as well, dispatching second-ranked and 2010 champion Seattle Prep and its Arizona recruit — 6-1 Olivia Magill — with a ripping 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 victory.
“Those are amazing teams,” Joffs said. “We knew we had to play our best and that’s why it’s such a great feeling. We had a lot of pressure on us and we had really high hopes of winning it all. And we stepped up and did it. It’s hard to believe right now.”
West Valley’s achievement was thick with historic irony. The program’s first state volleyball title came 22 years ago on the same floor at Marcus Pavilion. The Christine Silvernail-led 1989 Rams were 36-1 that season.
This team managed to close out its unbeaten season in the ideal way — peaking at the perfect time.
“That was my hope all along — that we would better every week and every day and be ready to play our best in the final match,” said WV coach Katie Hinckley. “We were bringing it from the first serve today and beat a couple of really good teams. Watching how these girls played under such pressure, I couldn’t be more proud.”
McDowell, the CBBN 3A player of the year, put away 18 kills against Eastside Catholic and created stretches off of Julia Nathe’s sets when she was unstoppable.
And keeping EC from loading up on the outside block was Joffs, the 6-1 senior middle headed to Central Washington. She had 15 kills, including three of WV’s final four points in the pivotal third game.
“That might have been Sarah’s best game ever,” Hinckley said.
Junior Ally Moore powered down nine kills and sophomore Erika Crawford contributed eight kills and three aces, two of which came back-to-back in the third game.
Senior libero Linnea Phillips, who committed recently to Northwest Nazarene, keyed West Valley’s lockdown defense with 34 digs. In addition to her 43 assists, Nathe also had 19 digs. Moore and Carly Reihl added 12 digs each.
After being humbled by West Valley in the semifinals, Seattle Prep defeated Mt. Spokane 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 for third and fourth place.
“We stayed mentally focused the whole time here and the whole season, which is a remarkable thing,” Hinckley said. “They were at their best here and this is their reward. They earned this in every way possible.”