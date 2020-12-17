Ryan Hughes did it all for West Valley's football team in 2002, a season that saw the senior running back lead the Mid-Valley League with 18 touchdowns for a school record that still stands. He rolled up 1,133 yards with a crazy 11.1-yard average, scored twice on kick returns, threw a touchdown pass, handled the punting duties and connected on 48 of 50 PATs.
Hughes, who was also an all-state defender in soccer, is currently a CPA for Mattel in Los Angeles.
For the first time all night, Ryan Hughes was at a loss.
For words, that is.
"Uh, amazing," he said, hesitating for a second before warming to a postgame interview, just as he had his ball-carrying task Friday night at Clasen Field. "This was my last game on this field. I'll never forget it."
Neither will just about anyone else involved with West Valley's historic 48-28 humbling of Prosser in very big game on a brutally cold evening (on Nov. 1, 2002).
Hughes and running mate Sam Sluys, with a lot of help from their friends, ran their way into a second-place Mid-Valley League tie with the Mustangs heading into next week's regular-season finale. They also denied Prosser at least a share of league honors for the first time since 1986, when the Mustangs played in the Yakima Valley A League.
And there was no secret to how West Valley did it.
Hughes and Sluys, both seniors, simply ran over the Mustangs. Or around them. Or both.
Hughes finished with 183 yards on 18 carries and touchdowns covering 3 and 11 yards. Sluys totaled 127 yards on 15 rushes and had scoring scampers of 5 and 60 yards.
Quarterback Kyle Clark, who didn't throw a pass while his team built a 13-7 halftime lead, completed one of the three he tried in the second half for 44 yards. He also gained 42 yards on 10 running plays and had scoring plays covering 14 and 4 yards.
But if there was a Ram touchdown that might have broken Prosser's back, it was scored by the defense.
That was when senior Todd Perrault stepped in front of an Andrew Thomas sideline pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown and a 34-14 West Valley lead with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was one of two picks thrown by Thomas, who otherwise had a spectacular game.
The senior threw for 461 yards, hitting 23 of 47 attempts. Prime targets Conor Laffey had 14 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns and Jens Gilbertson totaled nine grabs for 212 yards and a TD.
Hughes, however, made clear afterward that he and Sluys were merely the benefactors of others' hard work in leading the Rams to 386 net rushing yards.
"Our offensive line," he said of starters Andrew Zugner, Nick Muir, Sky Johnson, Andy Irwin, Dan Girard and Andrew Strait, "was just blowing their defense up. We just kept getting one lane after another. I give all the credit to our line."
• Hughes and the offensive line enjoyed a huge season in 2002, averaging 292 yards on the ground over 11 games. They were pretty good in 2001 as well, rolling up 343 rushing yards in a 35-14 victory over Prosser in the 3A state quarterfinals. Hughes had 77 yards on just eight carries in that game as a junior.