West Valley did not go far to find its next boys basketball coach.
Tyson Whitfield, who was the girls basketball coach for six seasons, was approved for the boys varsity position at Tuesday’s school board meeting. He will replace Jon Kinloch, who stepped down after 11 seasons as head coach in June.
Whitfield, a teacher at the high school who also previously coached boys tennis, coached the Rams’ girls basketball program from 2013-14 through 2018-19.
Prior to returning to Yakima, where he graduated from Eisenhower in 1997, Whitfield was the boys basketball coach at Olympic High School in Bremerton.
---
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Yaks top Tacoma
TUKWILA — Yakima Valley scored a goal in each half to beat Tacoma Community College 2-0 in an NWAC friendly at Starfire Complex on Wednesday.
Isella Olivera assisted Selah graduate Sierra Richardson for her first career goal to put the Yaks ahead late in the first half. Goalkeeper Sophie Pixton made five saves to preserve the shutout and Olivera added a second goal.
YVC will stay in Tukwila to face Skagit Valley on Thursday before traveling to Idaho for a scrimmage at Division II Northwest Nazarene.
First half: 1, Yakima Valley, Sierra Richardson (Isella Olivera), 40:00.
Second half: 2, Yakima Valley, Olivera, 78:00.
Saves: Sophie Pixton (YV) 5, Morgan Bayless (YV) 0; My’kel Jones (TCC) 5.