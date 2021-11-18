ELLENSBURG — Seattle Pacific ruined Central Washington's perfect home record with a 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 sweep Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats' first home loss in 11 matches dropped them into a four-way tie for second place in the GNAC with SPU, Simon Fraser and Alaska Anchorage. Ashley Kaufman posted a team-high 10 kills for Central, which will conclude its regular season at home against Montana State Billings on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 4 kills, 15 assists; Sydney Remsberg 13 assists, 3 digs; Leanna Shymanski 3 kills, 2 blocks; Hannah Stires 11 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 4 kills; Marianna Payne 4 kills; Ashley Kaufman 10 kills, 3 digs; Kylie Thorne 6 kills.
---
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central men cancel trip to Canada
COVID-19 protocols will keep Central Washington from playing three games in Canada this weekend.
The Wildcats announced Wednesday they won't travel to Simon Fraser "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of student-athletes and staff." They were originally scheduled to play three games in three days, starting with host Simon Fraser on Friday.
Central went 1-1 to open its season last weekend in Monterey Bay, Calif., and won't play again until a game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City next Friday, Nov. 26.
---
PREP VOLLEYBALL
WV, 'Dogs go early
Ellensburg takes the floor at 7 a.m. for its Class 2A opener on Friday and West Valley is set for an 8:45 first-round match in 4A as the three-classification state volleyball tournaments reaches the second of three days in the SunDome.
Ellensburg faces White River in one of five 7 a.m. matches and West Valley opens against Lake Stevens. Win or lose, both teams will play a second match later in the day.
The 20-team 3A tournament started Thursday with second-seeded Peninsula and No. 3 Ferndale playing to form with a pair of dominate wins each to reach Friday's first semifinal at 2:15 p.m. The side of the bracket did not go to form as No. 1 Lakeside was upset by No. 8 Auburn Riverside in four sets. AR will play the winner of Mead-Mt. Spokane in Friday's other 2:15 semifinal.
For brackets, scores and live updates, see www.wiaa.com
---
PREP BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, DAVIS 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Ike 639-585, Ike 796-725, Ike 133-113, Ike 183-139.
Highlights: Haley Hammontree (E) 345 (192), Laurel Heeseman (E) 325 (194), Elizabeth Sutton (D) 300, Johnna Thiel (D) 312 (178).
---
WEST VALLEY 3, MOSES LAKE
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: ML 639-626, WV 720-554, WV 144-110, WV 129-124.
Highlights: Evka Ball (WV) 402 (213, 189), Hannah Betterton (WV) 145.
---
EISENHOWER 3, WENATCHEE 1
Late Tuesday
Game scores: Ike 697-666, Ike 701-651, Wen 127-116, Ike 139-120.
Highlights: Ada Querin (E) 369 (186, 183), Kaylynn Jeffery (E) 309 (180), Laurel Hesseman (E) 160.
---
MEETINGS
QBs to host Ike coaches
Eisenhower boys basketball coach Christian McDonald, girls basketball coach Ray Harris and wrestling coach Jared Dobbie will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
