West Valley junior forward Jes Lizotte said she feels like she’s playing at about 80-90% with some lingering pain after an unusually quick return from surgery on her collarbone.

The first team all-Big 9 selection still looked unstoppable Wednesday night in a 4A first-round matchup against No. 11 Lewis and Clark. Lizotte played a key role in the No. 6 Rams’ first six goals as they jumped ahead early and never stopped scoring to cruise into the quarterfinals with a 7-0 win.

“I just wanted to come here and play how I knew I could play and I wanted to help these other girls play how I know they can play,” said Lizotte, who broke her collarbone three separate times and hadn’t played soccer in about eight months before joining West Valley for its fifth game this season. “I think we’re finally realizing what our potential is and what we can do.”

Her through ball set Big 9 player of the year Kendall Moore free for the Eastern Washington commit’s team-best 20th goal of the season less than eight minutes into the game. Lizotte said that early success set the tone, erasing any fears of a repeat of last week’s district final, when West Valley controlled play but couldn’t finish its chances in a shootout loss to Wenatchee.

Efficient passing and relentless pressure on Lewis and Clark whenever it gained possession paid off again about ten minutes later. Lizotte went up for a header on a cross, setting up freshman Avah Farias for a header goal from close range.

Moore repaid the favor with an assist to Lizotte in the 21st minute for her 13th goal of the season. Jason Timm encouraged his team to stay aggressive with a 3-0 lead at halftime, and senior sweeper Ashlyn Valdovinos kept the defense fired up to earn its eighth shutout of the season.

“We just made sure the midfielders were tight on their marks, our outside backs were tight on their marks,” Valdovinos said. “Communication was a big thing and I think we did a good job constantly applying pressure and making them uncomfortable.”

The Tigers’ attack briefly looked a little more dangerous to start the second half before Lizotte’s shot from outside the box proved too hard for the goalkeeper to handle. Kaitlyn Rudick arrived just in time to put the ball into an open net.

Lizotte scored again, this time from close range in the 56th minute thanks to a pinpoint assist from Gigi Doucette. Freshmen Audrey Lizotte and Tiffany Stratton provided the rest of the offense for 4A’s second-highest scoring team this season, with Jes finding her sister for a third assist.

“That meant more to me than either of the goals I scored,” Jes Lizotte said. “I’m really glad that I get to be playing with her and seeing her happy and scoring, it means a lot to me.”

Valdovinos said the Rams’ six different goalscorers proved once again their dynamic offense features so much more than just one or two weapons. Even the Seattle Pacific commit enjoys pushing up into the attack sometimes for her eight goals this season, knowing she can rely on players like Bailey Steiner to cover the opening left in the back.

West Valley’s scored three or more goals in 12 of its 18 games this season while compiling a 15-2-1 record. Valdovinos said the Rams played their best game yet to reach a second straight 4A quarterfinal after losing 3-2 last year despite scoring the only goals allowed in four playoff games by eventual champion Camas.

“(That experience) definitely will help a lot,” Valdovinos said. “It still feels surreal and new because my freshman and sophomore year we weren’t nearly as talented as we are now.”

Their next test will be a road trip to No. 3 Kamiakin for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. The Braves beat No. 14 Rogers (Puyallup) 5-1 on Wednesday, and they needed penalty kicks to knock off Lewis and Clark for a district title last week.

First half: 1, WV, Kendall Moore (Jes Lizotte), 7:00; 2, WV, Avah Farias (Lizotte), 18:00; 3, WV, J. Lizotte (Moore), 21:00.

Second half: 4, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick, 48:00; 5, WV, J. Lizotte (Gigi Doucette), 56:00; 6, WV, Audrey Lizotte (J. Lizotte), 65:00; 7, WV, Tiffany Stratton, 67:00.

Saves: Shelby Dirks (LC) 4; Taylor Poor (WV) 3.