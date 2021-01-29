Two Yakima Valley seniors appeared on the Seattle Times' Chips List recognizing the state's top 100 football players in the class of 2021.
Washington State signee Ryan Kershaw, a linebacker from La Salle, earned one of 12 spots as a "red chip," the second-highest designation behind 10 blue chips. West Valley's defensive lineman JP Leahy also got to see his name on the list created by The Times' High School Sports Coordinator Nathan Joyce with input from recruiting experts.
If La Salle's able to play a season this spring the Lightning will miss Kershaw, the SCAC West Defensive Player of the Year and a first team selection at running back in 2019. He elected to graduate in December so he could move to Pullman and join the Cougars for practice this spring.
Leahy's one of several players on the list who still hasn't committed with Signing Day looming next Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end put on 40 pounds since the 2019 season ended and said he's anxious to show his improvement in games this spring.
Both Linfield and Pacific Lutheran already offered Leahy a scholarship, and he's communicated with Pacific University, Eastern Washington and Central Washington. Despite the lack of a season, he took advantage of several opportunities to show off his skills in 2020, including a combine and a minicamp held at Sozo Sports Complex.
Other players on the list who haven't committed include Royal quarterback Caleb Christensen and the nation's top recruit, Eastside Catholic defensive lineman J.T. Tuimolau. He's the only player ranked ahead of Emeka Egbuka, an Ohio State signee who scored two touchdowns in Steilacoom's 2019 quarterfinal win over Prosser.