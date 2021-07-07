Jon Kinloch wanted to be fully clear of the season before he gathered West Valley's boys basketball team together to announce he wouldn't be returning as head coach.
There were two reasons — he didn't want to pull any attention away from the team during the season, which ended on June 19 with a CBBN district championship, and he knew the words wouldn't come easily.
"The timing has been a few years in the making but it was still very difficult when I had the returning players in a front of me," said Kinloch, who met with the players Tuesday night after his 18th season in the program. "I’ve enjoyed coaching so much over the years, and as successful as we’ve been recently, it became clear to me that it was time."
Successful indeed.
Kinloch exits having led the Rams to three consecutive league titles, capped by a 9-0 pandemic-delayed campaign in May and June that earned a No. 7 ranking in Scorebook Live's final Class 4A poll released this week. Not only have West Valley's boys not lost a league game in over two years, the average winning margin has been 20 points in league play.
Kinloch's son, Logan, graduated last month and was one of only two seniors in the program along with James Matheny. So the Rams, with seven experienced juniors coming back, are in good shape.
"I was so incredibly proud of this team, the way the kids were so unselfish and sacrificed so much for each other," Kinloch said. "When we won the district championship playing so well, for sure, the competitor in me looked at the team thinking we could definitely do this again. But there's so much more involved and after a little vacation away, I knew it was still the right time for me."
West Valley's boys program has been highly stable with just two head caretakers since 1997 when Jim Berndt took over. Kinloch joined Berndt's staff in 2003, later shared head coaching duties with Berndt for three seasons, and then took over for the 2010-2011 season. In these last 11 seasons as head coach, Kinloch amassed a 145-93 record while West Valley played in three different classifications, transitioning from 3A to 2A to 4A.
Having been inside the game as a player and coach all his life, Kinloch is looking forward to being more of a fan. After a stellar prep career at Sehome, he was in on the ground level of Gonzaga's emergence as a national powerhouse. He began his coaching career as an assistant for two years in Florida before moving to Yakima.
"I’m looking forward to being a supportive fan now," said Kinloch, the general manager at Apple Tree Golf Course. "It was a great job with great support. Not being in the building, a lot of people at West Valley helped me overcome that. There are things I'll truly miss, but I'll enjoy getting a bag of popcorn and watching from the stands."